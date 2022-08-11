All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7141.634__2-8L-241-1530-26
Toronto6050.54510+25-5L-234-2126-29
Baltimore5852.52712_7-3W-233-2125-31
Tampa Bay5852.52712_5-5L-233-2125-31
Boston5458.4821754-6L-426-2928-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland5852.527__7-3W-429-2229-30
Minnesota5753.518114-6L-331-2526-28
Chicago5655.5055-5L-125-2931-26
Kansas City4666.41113136-4W-127-3219-34
Detroit4369.38416162-8L-326-3217-37

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston7141.634__4-5L-135-1836-23
Seattle6152.54010½+1½6-4W-231-2630-26
Texas4961.4452193-6W-123-3126-30
Los Angeles4963.43822106-4W-324-3225-31
Oakland4171.36630182-8L-517-3824-33

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7339.652__8-2W-638-1835-21
Atlanta6646.5897+45-5W-237-2229-24
Philadelphia6249.55910½8-2L-132-2630-23
Miami5061.45022½11½3-7W-123-2827-33
Washington3776.32736½25½2-8L-117-4020-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis6149.555__8-2W-135-2026-29
Milwaukee6050.545114-6W-229-2231-28
Chicago4565.40916164-6W-124-3421-31
Pittsburgh4566.40516½16½5-5W-124-2921-37
Cincinnati4466.40017175-5L-324-3220-34

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles7733.700__10-0W-1040-1537-18
San Diego6351.55316_5-5W-233-2430-27
San Francisco5457.48623½4-6L-229-2725-30
Arizona5060.45527115-5L-131-2919-31
Colorado4964.43429½13½3-7L-131-2818-36

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4, 12 innings

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2

Atlanta 8, Boston 4

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Texas 8, Houston 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Minnesota 5

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 8-5) at Toronto (Berríos 8-4), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 3-3) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 13-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 1-5) at Houston (Garcia 8-8), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 5-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-7), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 10, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 2

Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

San Diego 13, San Francisco 7

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

Atlanta 8, Boston 4

St. Louis 9, Colorado 5

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Minnesota 5

Thursday's Games

Miami 3, Philadelphia 0

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta (Fried 10-4) at Miami (López 7-7), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-4) at Washington (Abbott 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 13-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 8-3) at St. Louis (Montgomery 4-3), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6) at San Francisco (Rodón 10-6), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

