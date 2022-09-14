All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8656.606__7-3W-350-2236-34
Toronto8062.56367-3W-140-3040-32
Tampa Bay7962.560_5-5L-147-2432-38
Baltimore7467.52511½54-6W-141-3033-37
Boston6973.4861710½5-5L-135-3534-38

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland7665.539__8-2W-636-3040-35
Chicago7369.5147-3W-135-3638-33
Minnesota7070.5003-7W-141-3229-38
Kansas City5785.40119½22½4-6L-134-4123-44
Detroit5489.37823263-7L-430-4324-46

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston9350.650__8-2W-447-2246-28
Seattle7962.56013_6-4L-138-3241-30
Texas6280.43730½17½4-6W-130-4032-40
Los Angeles6182.42732193-7L-431-4030-42
Oakland5191.35941½28½2-8L-123-4828-43

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8954.622__4-6L-246-2543-29
Atlanta8854.620½+107-3W-147-2541-29
Philadelphia7962.5609+1½6-4W-444-3135-31
Miami5884.40830½203-7L-128-4230-42
Washington4993.34539½294-6L-422-4827-45

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis8359.585__6-4L-147-2536-34
Milwaukee7666.535726-4W-339-2737-39
Chicago6082.42323184-6W-230-4230-40
Cincinnati5686.39427223-7L-629-4327-43
Pittsburgh5588.38528½23½6-4W-428-4327-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Los Angeles9843.695__8-2W-449-1849-25
San Diego7864.54920½_5-5W-138-3140-33
San Francisco6874.47930½104-6L-138-3330-41
Arizona6675.4683211½3-7L-237-3629-39
Colorado6181.43037½175-5L-240-3421-47

x-clinched division

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2, 1st game

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 6, Detroit 3

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 4, Washington 3

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 6, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2

Texas 8, Oakland 7

San Diego 2, Seattle 0

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 2, Detroit 1

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Toronto (Gausman 12-9), 3:07 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-10) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1, 1st game

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0, 2nd game

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Baltimore 4, Washington 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0

San Diego 2, Seattle 0

Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 4

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-9) at Miami (López 8-10), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 14-6), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Anderson 0-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 11-11), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

