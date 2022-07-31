All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6933.676__5-5W-340-1229-21
Toronto5645.55412½+28-2W-133-2123-24
Tampa Bay5447.53514½_4-6W-132-1922-28
Baltimore5150.50517½35-5L-129-2022-30
Boston5052.490192-8L-225-2725-25

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5347.530__4-6W-127-2226-25
Cleveland5149.51025-5L-125-1926-30
Chicago5050.50035-5W-122-2828-22
Detroit4161.4021313½4-6L-125-2716-34
Kansas City3962.38614½153-7L-522-3017-32

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston6636.647__6-4L-132-1534-21
Seattle5547.539115-5W-127-2328-24
Texas4555.450204-6L-121-2624-29
Los Angeles4358.42622½114-6W-123-2920-29
Oakland3964.37927½167-3L-117-3322-31

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6337.630__7-3W-531-1732-20
Atlanta6141.5983+6½6-4W-235-2126-20
Philadelphia5447.535_6-4W-426-2528-22
Miami4754.46516½74-6L-222-2525-29
Washington3567.3432919½5-5W-116-3719-30

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5744.564__7-3W-426-2031-24
St. Louis5348.525415-5L-129-2024-28
Chicago4159.41015½12½7-3L-120-3221-27
Pittsburgh4061.39617142-8L-621-2819-33
Cincinnati3961.39017½14½5-5W-123-3216-29

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6733.670__7-3L-135-1532-18
San Diego5646.54912+1½5-5L-126-2230-24
San Francisco5051.49517½42-8W-128-2322-28
Colorado4656.451223-7W-130-2616-30
Arizona4555.450226-4L-227-2718-28

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 2

Toronto 5, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 9, Boston 4

Cincinnati 8, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 5, Houston 4

Minnesota 7, San Diego 4

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 7

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle (Gonzales 6-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 7-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 3-1) at Texas (Gray 7-5), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 4-3) at Houston (Garcia 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 5-11) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee 9, Boston 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 0

Cincinnati 8, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Arizona 2

Washington 7, St. Louis 6

Minnesota 7, San Diego 4

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cincinnati (Greene 3-12) at Miami (Garrett 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2) at Washington (Gray 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 9-4), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

