AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6125.709__5-5L-234-927-16
Boston4740.54014½+24-6L-123-2024-20
Tampa Bay4640.53515+1½6-4W-126-1720-23
Toronto4542.51716½_1-9L-425-1820-24
Baltimore4344.49418½28-2W-825-1718-27

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4840.545__5-5W-125-1823-22
Cleveland4242.50043-7W-121-1721-25
Chicago4144.48235-5L-119-2522-19
Detroit3651.41411½96-4L-423-2413-27
Kansas City3452.3951310½6-4W-318-2616-26

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston5629.659__8-2W-127-1229-17
Seattle4542.51712_9-1W-824-2021-22
Texas4044.47615½4-6W-120-2120-23
Los Angeles3849.4371972-8L-421-2317-26
Oakland2959.33028½16½4-6L-211-3118-28

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5433.621__6-4W-128-1526-18
Atlanta5236.591+5½7-3L-130-1922-17
Philadelphia4641.5298_6-4L-224-2122-20
Miami4144.4821246-4L-120-1821-26
Washington3058.34124½16½1-9L-414-3116-27

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee4839.552__4-6L-221-1927-20
St. Louis4742.5282_4-6W-226-1821-24
Pittsburgh3750.4251196-4W-320-2317-27
Chicago3452.39513½11½4-6L-417-2717-25
Cincinnati3254.37215½13½6-4W-418-2814-26

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5629.659__9-1W-730-1326-16
San Diego5038.568+3½4-6W-123-2027-18
San Francisco4342.5061323-7L-121-2122-21
Arizona3948.4481874-6W-122-2617-22
Colorado3849.4371985-5L-123-2215-27

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5

Minnesota 6, Texas 5

Houston 6, Oakland 1

Seattle 6, Toronto 5

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6

Monday's Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1, 1st game

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5

Kansas City 7, Detroit 3, 2nd game

Texas 10, Oakland 8

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-5), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Bellatti 1-3) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-2) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 2-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 12 innings

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

San Francisco 12, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago Cubs 9

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

San Diego 6, Colorado 5

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Castano 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Bellatti 1-3) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1), 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 2-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Keuchel 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 7-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

