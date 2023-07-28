All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore6240.608__5-5L-230-2032-20
Tampa Bay6243.590+3½2-8L-137-1925-24
Toronto5846.5585_5-5W-228-2030-26
Boston5547.539726-4W-430-2325-24
New York5448.529835-5W-132-2422-24

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5450.519__6-4L-230-2424-26
Cleveland5252.500266-4L-128-2424-28
Detroit4658.4428124-6L-422-3024-28
Chicago4263.40012½16½2-8W-122-2820-35
Kansas City2975.27925292-8L-215-3614-39

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas6043.583__6-4W-134-2026-23
Houston5845.56327-3L-127-2331-22
Los Angeles5450.51948-2L-129-2325-27
Seattle5250.51056-4W-229-2523-25
Oakland2876.26932½303-7L-315-3913-37

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta6436.640__3-7L-232-1932-17
Philadelphia5547.53910_5-5W-228-2027-27
Miami5648.53810_3-7W-232-2024-28
New York4954.47616½6-4W-225-2224-32
Washington4361.41323135-5L-220-3323-28

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5746.553__6-4W-129-2428-22
Cincinnati5648.538_6-4L-128-2628-22
Chicago5151.50048-2W-627-2624-25
St. Louis4658.44211½105-5L-122-2724-31
Pittsburgh4557.44111½104-6W-123-2622-31

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5843.574__5-5L-130-1828-25
San Francisco5647.54434-6W-228-2228-25
Arizona5548.5344½3-7L-127-2628-22
San Diego4954.476105-5L-126-2523-29
Colorado4062.39218½155-5L-223-2617-36

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0, 1st game

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Friday's Games

Miami 6, Detroit 5

Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 0

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-7) at Toronto (Manoah 2-8), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Miami (Cueto 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-12), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 6-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-8), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 6-6) at Baltimore (Wells 7-5), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-6) at Houston (Brown 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-2) at Colorado (Flexen 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 8-3) at San Diego (Darvish 7-7), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 3

Friday's Games

Miami 6, Detroit 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit (TBD) at Miami (Cueto 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Priester 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-11) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 6-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-8), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 4-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Teheran 2-4) at Atlanta (Elder 7-2), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-2) at Colorado (Flexen 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 8-3) at San Diego (Darvish 7-7), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you