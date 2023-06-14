All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|48
|22
|.686
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|31-7
|17-15
|Baltimore
|42
|24
|.636
|4
|+4½
|7-3
|W-5
|21-12
|21-12
|New York
|39
|29
|.574
|8
|+½
|5-5
|W-1
|21-17
|18-12
|Toronto
|37
|31
|.544
|10
|1½
|6-4
|L-1
|19-13
|18-18
|Boston
|33
|35
|.485
|14
|5½
|3-7
|L-2
|17-18
|16-17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|34
|33
|.507
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|19-14
|15-19
|Cleveland
|31
|35
|.470
|2½
|6½
|6-4
|L-1
|16-17
|15-18
|Chicago
|29
|38
|.433
|5
|9
|6-3
|L-2
|17-17
|12-21
|Detroit
|27
|37
|.422
|5½
|9½
|1-9
|W-1
|15-16
|12-21
|Kansas City
|18
|49
|.269
|16
|20
|1-9
|L-8
|9-25
|9-24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|21-11
|20-14
|Houston
|38
|29
|.567
|3½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|19-14
|19-15
|Los Angeles
|38
|31
|.551
|4½
|1
|8-2
|W-3
|20-14
|18-17
|Seattle
|32
|33
|.492
|8½
|5
|3-6
|W-1
|18-15
|14-18
|Oakland
|19
|50
|.275
|23½
|20
|7-3
|W-7
|9-24
|10-26
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|40
|26
|.606
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|20-15
|20-11
|Miami
|37
|30
|.552
|3½
|+2
|7-2
|L-1
|21-13
|16-17
|Philadelphia
|32
|34
|.485
|8
|2½
|7-2
|L-1
|19-11
|13-23
|New York
|31
|36
|.463
|9½
|4
|1-9
|L-2
|15-13
|16-23
|Washington
|26
|39
|.400
|13½
|8
|3-7
|L-1
|12-21
|14-18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|34
|31
|.523
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|18-16
|16-15
|Milwaukee
|34
|33
|.507
|1
|1
|4-6
|L-5
|18-16
|16-17
|Cincinnati
|33
|35
|.485
|2½
|2½
|7-3
|W-4
|17-18
|16-17
|Chicago
|29
|37
|.439
|5½
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|16-16
|13-21
|St. Louis
|27
|41
|.397
|8½
|8½
|2-8
|L-4
|13-20
|14-21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|_
|7-2
|W-6
|21-14
|20-11
|Los Angeles
|37
|29
|.561
|4
|+2½
|3-6
|L-1
|20-10
|17-19
|San Francisco
|35
|32
|.522
|6½
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|18-17
|17-15
|San Diego
|32
|34
|.485
|9
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|16-18
|16-16
|Colorado
|29
|40
|.420
|13½
|7
|4-6
|W-3
|16-19
|13-21
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6, 12 innings
Seattle 8, Miami 1
Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 3
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore 11, Toronto 6
N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5
Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4
Houston 6, Washington 1
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 3
San Diego 6, Cleveland 3
Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-3), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Rea 3-3) at Minnesota (Ober 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Boston (Whitlock 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-1) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5) at Texas (Heaney 4-4), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lively 3-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 4-5) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-1) at San Diego (Wacha 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Seattle (Castillo 4-4), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-0) at Oakland (Medina 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Miami 1
Arizona 9, Philadelphia 8
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5
Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4
Houston 6, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 3
San Francisco 11, St. Louis 3
San Diego 6, Cleveland 3
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-3), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Rea 3-3) at Minnesota (Ober 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-6) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-7), 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Boston (Whitlock 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-1) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Hill 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lively 3-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 4-5) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-1) at San Diego (Wacha 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Seattle (Castillo 4-4), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 8-3), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
