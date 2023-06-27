All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5427.667__5-5W-134-1020-17
Baltimore4829.6234+66-4W-325-1423-15
New York4335.5514-6W-225-1918-16
Toronto4336.54410_5-5W-221-1422-22
Boston4039.5061336-4L-221-1819-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4040.500__5-5L-123-1917-21
Cleveland3740.48156-4L-120-1917-21
Detroit3443.44286-4W-118-2116-22
Chicago3446.42564-6L-120-2014-26
Kansas City2256.2821720½4-6L-110-2812-28

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas4731.603__5-5L-324-1423-17
Los Angeles4337.5385½5-5W-121-1622-21
Houston4236.5385½3-7W-122-1920-17
Seattle3839.49445-5W-122-1716-22
Oakland2060.2502823½1-9L-29-2911-31

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta5127.654__9-1W-325-1526-12
Miami4534.570+17-3W-225-1620-18
Philadelphia4037.51910½37-3W-121-1419-23
New York3543.449163-7L-217-1618-27
Washington3048.3852113½3-7L-113-2717-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee4137.526__7-3W-222-1819-19
Cincinnati4138.519½37-3L-321-2020-18
Chicago3739.48738-2L-120-1717-22
Pittsburgh3542.45581-9L-218-1917-23
St. Louis3245.416115-5W-114-2218-23

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona4732.595__6-4W-123-1824-14
San Francisco4434.5648-2L-123-1921-15
Los Angeles4334.5583_5-5L-124-1519-19
San Diego3741.4744-6L-220-2217-19
Colorado3149.38816½13½2-8W-118-2013-29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 6, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 3, Seattle 2

Toronto 12, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 1

Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Monday's Games

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3

Detroit 7, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 8, Washington 4

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Walker 2-0) at Toronto (Gausman 7-3), 7:07 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at Atlanta (Elder 5-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 4-7), 7:45 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-3), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 4-3) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-3) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 5

Miami 2, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 3

Arizona 5, San Francisco 2

Washington 8, San Diego 3

Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Monday's Games

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1

Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3

Seattle 8, Washington 4

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Hill 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Walker 2-0) at Toronto (Gausman 7-3), 7:07 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Teheran 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at Atlanta (Elder 5-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 4-7), 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-4) at Colorado (Seabold 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-3) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

