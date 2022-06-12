All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4316.729__9-1W-325-718-9
Toronto3424.586_6-4L-118-1016-14
Tampa Bay3425.5769_6-4L-221-1313-12
Boston3129.51712½_8-2L-113-1418-15
Baltimore2535.41718½64-6W-115-1510-20

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3526.574__5-5W-220-1315-13
Cleveland2827.5094½7-3L-115-1013-17
Chicago2730.47464-6L-113-1614-14
Detroit2434.41466-4W-116-168-18
Kansas City2038.34513½104-6L-112-208-18

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston3623.610__5-5L-315-1021-13
Los Angeles2932.47582-8W-117-1712-15
Texas2731.46633-7W-113-1614-15
Seattle2732.45896-4W-113-1114-21
Oakland2140.3441610½1-9W-17-2314-17

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York3922.639__5-5L-119-820-14
Atlanta3327.550_10-0W-1019-1414-13
Philadelphia3029.50889-1W-917-1513-14
Miami2730.474107-3W-515-1412-16
Washington2338.3771610½5-5W-211-1812-20

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis3426.567__5-5W-218-1116-15
Milwaukee3328.541½1-9L-815-1218-16
Pittsburgh2433.4214-6L-513-1711-16
Chicago2335.3971094-6L-511-2012-15
Cincinnati2039.33913½12½3-7L-412-178-22

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3722.627__4-6L-217-1020-12
San Diego3723.617½_7-3L-117-1220-11
San Francisco3226.552_5-5W-216-1316-13
Arizona2833.459103-7L-214-1614-17
Colorado2634.43311½73-7W-116-1610-18

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5

Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 9, 10 innings

Detroit 3, Toronto 1

Baltimore 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 10, Cleveland 5

Miami 5, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Mets 6

Seattle 7, Boston 6

Sunday's Games

Oakland at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore (Bradish 1-3) at Toronto (Manoah 7-1), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-3) at Detroit (García 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-3) at Texas (Hearn 4-4), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-1) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 1-2) at Seattle (Flexen 2-7), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 10, Pittsburgh 4

Philadelphia 4, Arizona 0

Washington 8, Milwaukee 6

San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings, 1st game

Miami 5, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Chicago Cubs 0

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Mets 6

Colorado 6, San Diego 2, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta (Anderson 5-3) at Washington (Gray 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 0-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-1) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

