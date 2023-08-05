All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore6842.618__6-4W-233-2135-21
Tampa Bay6746.593+56-4L-137-1930-27
Toronto6150.550_5-5W-130-2431-26
New York5853.52310½35-5W-135-2723-26
Boston5752.52310½35-5L-230-2427-28

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5754.514__4-6W-231-2426-30
Cleveland5456.4915-5W-129-2425-32
Detroit4961.44511½3-7W-123-3126-30
Chicago4368.38714182-8L-523-2920-39
Kansas City3675.32421258-2W-721-3615-39

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas6446.582__5-5W-438-2026-26
Houston6349.5632+1½5-5L-131-2532-24
Seattle5852.52768-2W-331-2627-26
Los Angeles5655.50554-6L-429-2527-30
Oakland3080.2733430½3-7L-415-3915-41

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7038.648__6-4L-137-2033-18
Philadelphia5951.53612+16-4L-128-2131-30
Miami5853.52313½½4-6L-234-2424-29
New York5059.45920½4-6L-426-2324-36
Washington4763.42724116-4W-222-3425-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5952.532__3-7L-130-2529-27
Cincinnati5953.527½_4-6L-428-2731-26
Chicago5754.51427-3W-131-2826-26
Pittsburgh4960.45096-4W-126-2823-32
St. Louis4863.4321110½3-7L-224-3224-31

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6345.583__6-4W-434-2029-25
San Francisco6149.5553+37-3W-333-2428-25
Arizona5754.5143-7L-428-2829-26
San Diego5456.4911046-4L-129-2625-30
Colorado4366.39420½14½4-6W-125-3018-36

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 0

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 7, Boston 3

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 5

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 6, Miami 2

Minnesota 3, Arizona 2

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 7

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Houston 1

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2

Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-4) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 12:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 12-4), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 7-6), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 10-6) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at Detroit (Manning 3-3), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-5) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-9) at Texas (Heaney 8-6), 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-3) at Oakland (Medina 3-8), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 7-4) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Washington 6, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 5

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 6, Miami 2

Minnesota 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 9, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 5

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Atlanta 6

Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City (Greinke 1-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 12-4), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 7-6), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 3-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-5) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 5-11) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 8-8) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 10-9) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 12-3), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-9) at Texas (Heaney 8-6), 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-3) at Oakland (Medina 3-8), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 7-9) at San Diego (Hill 7-10), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

