AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4216.724__9-1W-224-718-9
Toronto3423.596_7-3W-118-1016-13
Tampa Bay3424.5868_6-4L-121-1313-11
Boston3128.52511½_8-2W-113-1418-14
Baltimore2435.40718½74-6L-215-159-20

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3426.567__4-6W-119-1315-13
Cleveland2826.5193½8-2W-315-913-17
Chicago2729.48254-6W-113-1514-14
Detroit2334.40475-5L-115-168-18
Kansas City2037.35112½104-6W-312-198-18

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston3622.621__6-4L-215-921-13
Los Angeles2832.46791-9L-116-1712-15
Texas2631.45643-7L-213-1613-15
Seattle2632.448106-4L-112-1114-21
Oakland2040.3331711½0-10L-107-2313-17

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York3921.650__6-4W-119-820-13
Atlanta3227.542_9-1W-918-1414-13
Philadelphia2929.50098-2W-816-1513-14
Miami2630.464117-3W-415-1411-16
Washington2238.3671710½4-6W-110-1812-20

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis3326.559__5-5W-117-1116-15
Milwaukee3327.550½_1-9L-715-1218-15
Pittsburgh2432.4295-5L-413-1711-15
Chicago2334.404984-6L-411-2012-14
Cincinnati2038.34512½11½3-7L-312-178-21

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3721.638__4-6L-117-1020-11
San Diego3622.6211_6-4W-316-1120-11
San Francisco3126.544_5-5W-115-1316-13
Arizona2832.467104-6L-114-1614-16
Colorado2533.431123-7L-116-169-17

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9

Cleveland 8, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 7

Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 2

Friday's Games

Cleveland 3, Oakland 2

Toronto 10, Detroit 1

Kansas City 8, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings

Miami 7, Houston 4

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 4, Seattle 3

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0) at Minnesota (González 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 2-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-4) at Detroit (Brieske 0-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 4-1) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oakland at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, St. Louis 1

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9

Colorado 4, San Francisco 2

Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 7, Washington 4

Friday's Games

Washington 11, Milwaukee 5

Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 5

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings

Miami 7, Houston 4

San Diego 9, Colorado 0

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati (Greene 3-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-8), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-0), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Garrett 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Gore 4-1), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.

