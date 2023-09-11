All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore9152.636__8-2W-143-2648-26
Tampa Bay8956.6143+97-3W-450-2539-31
Toronto8064.55611½7-3L-138-3142-33
Boston7370.5101864-6W-137-3536-35
New York7172.4972086-4W-139-3632-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota7569.521__6-4L-242-3133-38
Cleveland6876.472711½4-6L-236-3632-40
Detroit6677.462137-3W-231-4135-36
Chicago5588.38519½243-7L-228-4027-48
Kansas City44100.3063135½3-7L-426-4618-54

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8263.566__5-5L-137-3645-27
Seattle7964.5522_3-7L-339-2940-35
Texas7964.5522_4-6W-345-3034-34
Los Angeles6777.46514½12½3-7W-235-3732-40
Oakland4599.31336½34½6-4W-124-4721-52

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Atlanta9450.653__5-5L-147-2547-25
Philadelphia7965.54915+3½5-5W-143-2936-36
Miami7470.514207-3L-140-3234-38
New York6578.45528½105-5L-135-3430-44
Washington6579.4512910½3-7W-131-4334-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee8063.559__6-4W-141-2839-35
Chicago7867.5383+26-4W-241-3437-33
Cincinnati7471.510725-5W-136-3938-32
Pittsburgh6678.45814½5-5L-234-3832-40
St. Louis6381.43817½12½5-5L-231-4032-41

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8755.613__4-6W-147-2440-31
Arizona7669.52412½_6-4W-138-3538-34
San Francisco7370.51014½24-6W-341-3132-39
San Diego6777.465215-5L-239-3628-41
Colorado5192.35736½242-8L-529-3922-53

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 3

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 5, Kansas City 2

Boston 7, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0

Houston 12, San Diego 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 3, 13 innings

Texas 9, Oakland 4

L.A. Angels 2, Cleveland 1

Monday's Games

Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5

Texas 10, Toronto 4

Oakland 4, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-8), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Singer 8-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-7), 4:40 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-11) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-4) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 12-6) at Toronto (Ryu 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-5) at Boston (Crawford 6-7), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Littell 3-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-9), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 4-16) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 3-7), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Sears 4-11) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-12) at Seattle (Woo 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at San Francisco (Manaea 5-5), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 5, Philadelphia 4

Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0

Houston 12, San Diego 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 3, 13 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

Monday's Games

Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 8, 10 innings, 1st game

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5, 2nd game

Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5

Arizona 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 12, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 4

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-11) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Adon 2-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-4) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 7-7) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Chargois 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-3) at Colorado (Flexen 1-7), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at San Francisco (Manaea 5-5), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 11-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-11), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you