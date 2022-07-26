All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6631.680__5-5W-137-1229-19
Toronto5343.55212½+1½8-2W-630-1923-24
Tampa Bay5244.54213½6-4L-331-1821-26
Boston4948.5051732-8W-124-2325-25
Baltimore4848.50017½6-4W-127-1921-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5244.542__5-5W-227-2225-22
Cleveland4847.50535-5L-325-1923-28
Chicago4848.50047-3W-221-2727-21
Kansas City3957.4061312½5-5W-322-2817-29
Detroit3958.40213½133-7W-124-2615-32

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston6433.660__7-3L-130-1434-19
Seattle5245.53612_7-3W-125-2327-22
Texas4352.4532083-7L-121-2622-26
Los Angeles4056.41723½11½2-8L-122-2718-29
Oakland3663.36429176-4W-115-3321-30

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5937.615__6-4W-129-1730-20
Atlanta5840.5922+6½6-4L-233-2125-19
Philadelphia5046.5219½4-6W-125-2425-22
Miami4551.469144-6L-122-2323-28
Washington3365.3372718½3-7W-215-3618-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5344.546__5-5L-124-2029-24
St. Louis5146.5262_6-4L-129-2022-26
Pittsburgh4057.41213113-7L-221-2519-32
Chicago3957.40613½11½5-5W-519-3220-25
Cincinnati3758.38915136-4W-221-2916-29

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6431.674__8-2L-134-1430-17
San Diego5444.55111½+2½4-6L-225-2129-23
San Francisco4848.50016½4-6L-526-2222-26
Colorado4453.4542176-4W-128-2316-30
Arizona4353.44821½5-5W-125-2718-26

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 9, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 8, Boston 4

Houston 8, Seattle 5

Texas 11, Oakland 8

Monday's Games

Boston 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 12, San Diego 4

Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 0

Oakland 7, Houston 5

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Shaw 4-2) at Boston (Winckowski 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (Hill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-4) at Kansas City (Zerpa 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (Small 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 8-5) at Oakland (Montas 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-6) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 3

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 10, Colorado 9

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 4

Washington 4, Arizona 3

N.Y. Mets 8, San Diego 5

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 11, Miami 2

Detroit 12, San Diego 4

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 2, Milwaukee 0

Arizona 7, San Francisco 0

Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-4), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (López 6-5) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-11), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (Hill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (Small 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 8-5) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

