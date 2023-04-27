All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|20
|5
|.800
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|14-2
|6-3
|Baltimore
|16
|8
|.667
|3½
|+2½
|8-2
|W-1
|9-4
|7-4
|Toronto
|16
|9
|.640
|4
|+2
|6-4
|W-4
|7-2
|9-7
|New York
|14
|11
|.560
|6
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|9-7
|5-4
|Boston
|13
|13
|.500
|7½
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|7-6
|6-7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|14
|11
|.560
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|7-5
|7-6
|Cleveland
|12
|13
|.480
|2
|2
|3-7
|W-1
|4-8
|8-5
|Detroit
|9
|14
|.391
|4
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|4-4
|5-10
|Chicago
|7
|18
|.280
|7
|7
|1-9
|L-7
|3-6
|4-12
|Kansas City
|6
|19
|.240
|8
|8
|2-8
|L-1
|1-12
|5-7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|14
|10
|.583
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|8-4
|6-6
|Houston
|14
|11
|.560
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|6-7
|8-4
|Los Angeles
|14
|12
|.538
|1
|½
|6-4
|W-3
|8-5
|6-7
|Seattle
|11
|14
|.440
|3½
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|7-9
|4-5
|Oakland
|5
|21
|.192
|10
|9½
|2-8
|L-3
|2-10
|3-11
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|17
|9
|.654
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|7-7
|10-2
|New York
|14
|11
|.560
|2½
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|4-4
|10-7
|Miami
|13
|13
|.500
|4
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|7-6
|6-7
|Philadelphia
|13
|13
|.500
|4
|1½
|7-3
|W-2
|8-5
|5-8
|Washington
|9
|14
|.391
|6½
|4
|5-5
|W-2
|2-9
|7-5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|18
|8
|.692
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|9-4
|9-4
|Milwaukee
|16
|9
|.640
|1½
|+2
|6-4
|W-1
|7-5
|9-4
|Chicago
|14
|10
|.583
|3
|+½
|6-4
|W-1
|8-8
|6-2
|Cincinnati
|10
|15
|.400
|7½
|4
|4-6
|W-3
|9-6
|1-9
|St. Louis
|10
|16
|.385
|8
|4½
|3-7
|W-1
|5-8
|5-8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|14
|12
|.538
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|8-6
|6-6
|Los Angeles
|13
|13
|.500
|1
|1½
|5-5
|L-2
|6-6
|7-7
|San Diego
|13
|14
|.481
|1½
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|5-8
|8-6
|San Francisco
|11
|14
|.440
|2½
|3
|6-4
|L-1
|7-7
|4-7
|Colorado
|8
|18
|.308
|6
|6½
|3-7
|L-1
|3-7
|5-11
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati 5, Texas 3
N.Y. Yankees 12, Minnesota 6
Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 0
Baltimore 6, Boston 2
Cleveland 4, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2
Arizona 2, Kansas City 0
Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0
Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5
L.A. Angels 11, Oakland 3
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 7
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kansas City (Lyles 0-4) at Minnesota (López 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 2-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-2) at Texas (deGrom 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 0-3) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati 5, Texas 3
Cleveland 4, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2
Arizona 2, Kansas City 0
Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5
Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Atlanta 6, Miami 4
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 1
San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 3
San Francisco 7, St. Louis 3
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Miami 5, Atlanta 4
Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0
Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 2
St. Louis 6, San Francisco 0
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2) at Miami (Luzardo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Hill 2-2) at Washington (Kuhl 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 1-3) at Colorado (Freeland 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 0-3) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.