All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay205.800__7-3L-214-26-3
Baltimore168.667+2½8-2W-19-47-4
Toronto169.6404+26-4W-47-29-7
New York1411.5606_5-5W-19-75-4
Boston1313.5005-5L-17-66-7

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1411.560__4-6L-17-57-6
Cleveland1213.480223-7W-14-88-5
Detroit914.391445-5L-14-45-10
Chicago718.280771-9L-73-64-12
Kansas City619.240882-8L-11-125-7

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas1410.583__6-4L-38-46-6
Houston1411.560½_7-3W-26-78-4
Los Angeles1412.5381½6-4W-38-56-7
Seattle1114.44034-6L-27-94-5
Oakland521.192102-8L-32-103-11

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta179.654__5-5L-17-710-2
New York1411.560_5-5L-44-410-7
Miami1313.50045-5W-17-66-7
Philadelphia1313.50047-3W-28-55-8
Washington914.39145-5W-22-97-5

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Pittsburgh188.692__9-1W-29-49-4
Milwaukee169.640+26-4W-17-59-4
Chicago1410.58336-4W-18-86-2
Cincinnati1015.40044-6W-39-61-9
St. Louis1016.38583-7W-15-85-8

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona1412.538__5-5W-18-66-6
Los Angeles1313.50015-5L-26-67-7
San Diego1314.48125-5L-15-88-6
San Francisco1114.44036-4L-17-74-7
Colorado818.30863-7L-13-75-11

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Minnesota 6

Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 6, Boston 2

Cleveland 4, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2

Arizona 2, Kansas City 0

Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5

L.A. Angels 11, Oakland 3

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 7

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City (Lyles 0-4) at Minnesota (López 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 2-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-2) at Texas (deGrom 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 0-3) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2

Arizona 2, Kansas City 0

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5

Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Atlanta 6, Miami 4

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 3

San Francisco 7, St. Louis 3

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Miami 5, Atlanta 4

Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 2

St. Louis 6, San Francisco 0

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2) at Miami (Luzardo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 2-2) at Washington (Kuhl 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-3) at Colorado (Freeland 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 0-3) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you