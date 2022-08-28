All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|78
|49
|.614
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|45-20
|33-29
|Tampa Bay
|69
|57
|.548
|8½
|+½
|7-3
|L-2
|42-23
|27-34
|Toronto
|68
|57
|.544
|9
|_
|6-3
|L-2
|36-27
|32-30
|Baltimore
|67
|59
|.532
|10½
|1½
|6-4
|W-3
|37-24
|30-35
|Boston
|62
|65
|.488
|16
|7
|4-6
|W-2
|31-33
|31-32
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|67
|58
|.536
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|32-25
|35-33
|Minnesota
|64
|61
|.512
|3
|4
|4-6
|W-2
|37-28
|27-33
|Chicago
|63
|64
|.496
|5
|6
|2-7
|L-3
|30-33
|33-31
|Kansas City
|51
|77
|.398
|17½
|18½
|3-7
|L-2
|31-37
|20-40
|Detroit
|49
|78
|.386
|19
|20
|6-4
|W-1
|29-35
|20-43
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|81
|47
|.633
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|42-20
|39-27
|Seattle
|69
|58
|.543
|11½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|34-28
|35-30
|Texas
|58
|68
|.460
|22
|10½
|6-4
|L-1
|28-35
|30-33
|Los Angeles
|54
|73
|.425
|26½
|15
|3-6
|W-2
|26-36
|28-37
|Oakland
|47
|81
|.367
|34
|22½
|4-6
|W-1
|21-43
|26-38
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|82
|47
|.636
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|43-20
|39-27
|Atlanta
|79
|49
|.617
|2½
|+9
|7-3
|L-1
|42-24
|37-25
|Philadelphia
|72
|55
|.567
|9
|+2½
|7-2
|W-6
|39-29
|33-26
|Miami
|55
|72
|.433
|26
|14½
|3-7
|L-1
|26-35
|29-37
|Washington
|43
|85
|.336
|38½
|27
|4-6
|W-1
|20-46
|23-39
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|73
|54
|.575
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|41-22
|32-32
|Milwaukee
|66
|59
|.528
|6
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|32-25
|34-34
|Chicago
|55
|72
|.433
|18
|14½
|5-5
|L-1
|28-38
|27-34
|Cincinnati
|50
|76
|.397
|22½
|19
|4-6
|L-1
|26-36
|24-40
|Pittsburgh
|47
|79
|.373
|25½
|22
|2-7
|L-7
|26-36
|21-43
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|88
|38
|.698
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|45-16
|43-22
|San Diego
|70
|58
|.547
|19
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|35-28
|35-30
|San Francisco
|61
|64
|.488
|26½
|7½
|3-7
|L-3
|34-29
|27-35
|Arizona
|58
|67
|.464
|29½
|10½
|5-4
|W-2
|32-32
|26-35
|Colorado
|55
|74
|.426
|34½
|15½
|4-6
|W-1
|36-32
|19-42
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 0
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 3, Houston 1
Detroit 11, Texas 2
San Diego 4, Kansas City 3
Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings
Cleveland 4, Seattle 3
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Bello 0-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 7-6), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-6), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 0
San Diego 4, Kansas City 3
Cincinnati 6, Washington 2
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0
St. Louis 6, Atlanta 5
Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
Sunday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 1
Washington 3, Cincinnati 2
Colorado 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 16-1) at Miami (López 8-8), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 10-10) at Cincinnati (Anderson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 4-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-6), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.