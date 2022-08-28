All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7849.614__6-4L-145-2033-29
Tampa Bay6957.5487-3L-242-2327-34
Toronto6857.5449_6-3L-236-2732-30
Baltimore6759.53210½6-4W-337-2430-35
Boston6265.4881674-6W-231-3331-32

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland6758.536__5-5W-132-2535-33
Minnesota6461.512344-6W-237-2827-33
Chicago6364.496562-7L-330-3333-31
Kansas City5177.39817½18½3-7L-231-3720-40
Detroit4978.38619206-4W-129-3520-43

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8147.633__6-4L-242-2039-27
Seattle6958.54311½_6-4L-134-2835-30
Texas5868.4602210½6-4L-128-3530-33
Los Angeles5473.42526½153-6W-226-3628-37
Oakland4781.3673422½4-6W-121-4326-38

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8247.636__6-4L-143-2039-27
Atlanta7949.617+97-3L-142-2437-25
Philadelphia7255.5679+2½7-2W-639-2933-26
Miami5572.4332614½3-7L-126-3529-37
Washington4385.33638½274-6W-120-4623-39

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis7354.575__7-3W-141-2232-32
Milwaukee6659.52864-6W-132-2534-34
Chicago5572.4331814½5-5L-128-3827-34
Cincinnati5076.39722½194-6L-126-3624-40
Pittsburgh4779.37325½222-7L-726-3621-43

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8838.698__7-3W-145-1643-22
San Diego7058.54719_5-5W-235-2835-30
San Francisco6164.48826½3-7L-334-2927-35
Arizona5867.46429½10½5-4W-232-3226-35
Colorado5574.42634½15½4-6W-136-3219-42

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 0

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 3, Houston 1

Detroit 11, Texas 2

San Diego 4, Kansas City 3

Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings

Cleveland 4, Seattle 3

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 7-6), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-6), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 0

San Diego 4, Kansas City 3

Cincinnati 6, Washington 2

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 5

Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 1

Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

Colorado 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 16-1) at Miami (López 8-8), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 10-10) at Cincinnati (Anderson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 4-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-6), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

