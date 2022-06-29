All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5620.737__7-3W-434-922-11
Toronto4232.56813+25-5W-223-1419-18
Boston4233.56013½+1½7-3L-220-1622-17
Tampa Bay4034.54115_5-5L-225-1715-17
Baltimore3542.45521½6-4L-218-1717-25

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4334.558__5-5W-123-1720-17
Cleveland3734.52134-6L-117-1520-19
Chicago3538.47964-6W-116-2119-17
Detroit2945.39212½115-5W-118-2211-23
Kansas City2747.36514½134-6W-114-2513-22

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston4727.635__7-3W-220-1127-16
Texas3638.4861145-5L-117-2019-18
Los Angeles3641.46812½5-5L-120-2316-18
Seattle3641.46812½7-3W-217-1919-22
Oakland2552.32523½16½3-7L-38-2817-24

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4729.618__4-6L-324-1223-17
Atlanta4432.5793+1½7-3W-224-1720-15
Philadelphia3937.51384-6L-219-1920-18
Miami3340.45212½85-5L-219-1614-24
Washington2949.3721914½6-4L-114-2715-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee4433.571__7-3W-419-1525-18
St. Louis4334.5581_5-5W-224-1519-19
Pittsburgh3045.40013124-6W-117-2013-25
Chicago2846.37814½13½4-6L-113-2615-20
Cincinnati2647.35616153-7W-212-2314-24

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles4528.616__6-4L-220-1225-16
San Diego4631.5971+35-5W-121-1625-15
San Francisco4034.5413-7L-121-1719-17
Arizona3442.44712½3-7L-119-2215-20
Colorado3342.4401395-5W-221-1912-23

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 6, Boston 5

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 8, Kansas City 3

Seattle 2, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 11, L.A. Angels 4

San Francisco 4, Detroit 3

Wednesday's Games

Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 3

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 2, Texas 1

Detroit 3, San Francisco 2

Seattle 9, Baltimore 3

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 5-5), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 1-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-3), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 5, Miami 3

Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 4

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 3

San Francisco 4, Detroit 3

Arizona 7, San Diego 6

Wednesday's Games

Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Pittsburgh 8, Washington 7

Detroit 3, San Francisco 2

San Diego 4, Arizona 0

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta (Anderson 6-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-5), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-8) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-6), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

