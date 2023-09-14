All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore9154.628__7-3L-243-2848-26
Tampa Bay9057.6122+8½7-3W-150-2540-32
Toronto8066.54811½16-4L-338-3342-33
Boston7372.503184-6L-237-3736-35
New York7372.503187-3W-339-3634-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota7670.521__5-5L-143-3233-38
Cleveland6978.46912½3-7L-136-3633-42
Detroit6679.45514½5-5L-231-4335-36
Chicago5690.38420253-7L-229-4227-48
Kansas City46101.31330½35½4-6W-226-4620-55

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8364.565__6-4W-138-3745-27
Texas8164.55916-4W-545-3036-34
Seattle8165.555_4-6W-241-3040-35
Los Angeles6879.4631513½4-6L-235-3733-42
Oakland46100.31536½355-5L-124-4722-53

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Atlanta9650.658__6-4W-247-2549-25
Philadelphia7967.54117+3½4-6L-243-3136-36
Miami7571.51421½6-4W-140-3235-39
New York6778.46228½85-5W-237-3430-44
Washington6582.44231½113-7L-331-4334-39

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee8164.559__5-5L-142-2939-35
Chicago7869.5314+25-5L-241-3437-35
Cincinnati7671.5176_6-4W-336-3940-32
Pittsburgh6978.4691376-4W-337-3832-40
St. Louis6581.44516½10½7-3W-231-4034-41

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8857.607__5-5L-148-2640-31
Arizona7671.51713_6-4L-238-3538-36
San Francisco7571.51413½½5-5W-143-3232-39
San Diego6978.4692075-5W-139-3630-42
Colorado5392.36635223-7W-231-3922-53

x-clinched division

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 4

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 1, Baltimore 0

Texas 10, Toronto 0

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3

Houston 6, Oakland 2

Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-14), 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 14-8) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 12-8) at Toronto (Berríos 10-10), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Gray 8-7) at Cleveland (Giolito 7-13), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-8), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 9-3) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-15), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 7-6), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 6-7) at Oakland (Newcomb 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 9-3) at Seattle (Kirby 10-9), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 7, Chicago Cubs 3

San Francisco 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 7, Washington 6

St. Louis 1, Baltimore 0

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 1

Miami 2, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-14), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 12-4) at Miami (Cueto 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 3-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-9) at St. Louis (Thompson 5-5), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Lambert 3-7), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 16-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-8), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 6-7) at Oakland (Newcomb 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 9-3) at Seattle (Kirby 10-9), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

