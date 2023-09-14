All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|91
|54
|.628
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|43-28
|48-26
|Tampa Bay
|90
|57
|.612
|2
|+8½
|7-3
|W-1
|50-25
|40-32
|Toronto
|80
|66
|.548
|11½
|1
|6-4
|L-3
|38-33
|42-33
|Boston
|73
|72
|.503
|18
|7½
|4-6
|L-2
|37-37
|36-35
|New York
|73
|72
|.503
|18
|7½
|7-3
|W-3
|39-36
|34-36
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|76
|70
|.521
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|43-32
|33-38
|Cleveland
|69
|78
|.469
|7½
|12½
|3-7
|L-1
|36-36
|33-42
|Detroit
|66
|79
|.455
|9½
|14½
|5-5
|L-2
|31-43
|35-36
|Chicago
|56
|90
|.384
|20
|25
|3-7
|L-2
|29-42
|27-48
|Kansas City
|46
|101
|.313
|30½
|35½
|4-6
|W-2
|26-46
|20-55
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|83
|64
|.565
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|38-37
|45-27
|Texas
|81
|64
|.559
|1
|+½
|6-4
|W-5
|45-30
|36-34
|Seattle
|81
|65
|.555
|1½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|41-30
|40-35
|Los Angeles
|68
|79
|.463
|15
|13½
|4-6
|L-2
|35-37
|33-42
|Oakland
|46
|100
|.315
|36½
|35
|5-5
|L-1
|24-47
|22-53
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|96
|50
|.658
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|47-25
|49-25
|Philadelphia
|79
|67
|.541
|17
|+3½
|4-6
|L-2
|43-31
|36-36
|Miami
|75
|71
|.514
|21
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|40-32
|35-39
|New York
|67
|78
|.462
|28½
|8
|5-5
|W-2
|37-34
|30-44
|Washington
|65
|82
|.442
|31½
|11
|3-7
|L-3
|31-43
|34-39
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|81
|64
|.559
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|42-29
|39-35
|Chicago
|78
|69
|.531
|4
|+2
|5-5
|L-2
|41-34
|37-35
|Cincinnati
|76
|71
|.517
|6
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|36-39
|40-32
|Pittsburgh
|69
|78
|.469
|13
|7
|6-4
|W-3
|37-38
|32-40
|St. Louis
|65
|81
|.445
|16½
|10½
|7-3
|W-2
|31-40
|34-41
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|88
|57
|.607
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|48-26
|40-31
|Arizona
|76
|71
|.517
|13
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|38-35
|38-36
|San Francisco
|75
|71
|.514
|13½
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|43-32
|32-39
|San Diego
|69
|78
|.469
|20
|7
|5-5
|W-1
|39-36
|30-42
|Colorado
|53
|92
|.366
|35
|22
|3-7
|W-2
|31-39
|22-53
x-clinched division
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 4
Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2
San Francisco 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 1, Baltimore 0
Texas 10, Toronto 0
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3
Houston 6, Oakland 2
Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-14), 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 14-8) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Bello 12-8) at Toronto (Berríos 10-10), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Gray 8-7) at Cleveland (Giolito 7-13), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-8), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Javier 9-3) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-15), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 7-6), 9:38 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 6-7) at Oakland (Newcomb 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 9-3) at Seattle (Kirby 10-9), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Colorado 7, Chicago Cubs 3
San Francisco 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 7, Washington 6
St. Louis 1, Baltimore 0
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 1
Miami 2, Milwaukee 0
San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-14), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 12-4) at Miami (Cueto 1-4), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 3-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 7-4), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-9) at St. Louis (Thompson 5-5), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Lambert 3-7), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 16-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-8), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 6-7) at Oakland (Newcomb 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 9-3) at Seattle (Kirby 10-9), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
