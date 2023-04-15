All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay131.929__9-1L-110-03-1
Toronto95.6434+18-2W-13-16-4
New York96.6006-4W-15-44-2
Baltimore86.5715_6-4W-24-34-3
Boston68.429724-6W-13-43-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota105.667__6-4L-14-26-3
Cleveland86.571_5-5W-12-46-2
Chicago59.35733-7L-31-34-6
Detroit59.35734-6W-32-33-6
Kansas City410.28643-7L-11-73-3

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas85.615__5-5W-16-32-2
Los Angeles76.5381½5-5L-13-34-3
Houston68.42924-6L-13-53-3
Seattle68.42925-5W-23-53-3
Oakland311.21452-8L-22-51-6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta104.714__7-3W-44-36-1
New York86.5712_5-5W-24-24-4
Miami77.500316-4W-34-43-3
Philadelphia59.357535-5W-13-32-6
Washington410.286643-7L-31-63-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee104.714__7-3W-25-15-3
Chicago75.5832_6-4W-15-42-1
Pittsburgh86.5712_6-4L-13-35-3
St. Louis68.429424-6W-13-53-3
Cincinnati58.3853-7L-14-31-5

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona86.571__6-4L-15-23-4
Los Angeles77.500115-5L-14-33-4
San Diego78.4674-6L-33-54-3
Colorado59.357333-7L-33-42-5
San Francisco59.357333-7L-32-43-5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Cleveland 4, Washington 3

Boston 5, L.A. Angels 3

Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 innings

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3

Texas 6, Houston 2

Seattle 5, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 17, Oakland 6

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 1

Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Francisco (Webb 0-3) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Boston (Whitlock 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (López 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 1-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Miami 5, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 3

Cleveland 4, Washington 3

Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 innings

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 11, San Diego 2

Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Dodgers 2

Seattle 5, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 17, Oakland 6

Saturday's Games

Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Francisco (Webb 0-3) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

