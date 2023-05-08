All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay297.806__8-2W-219-310-4
Baltimore2213.629+1½5-5L-39-513-8
Toronto2114.6005-5W-39-312-11
Boston2115.5838_8-2L-113-78-8
New York1817.51410½4-6L-111-87-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1916.543__5-5L-210-69-10
Detroit1618.47147-3W-18-78-11
Cleveland1619.45734-6L-16-1010-9
Chicago1223.34375-5W-16-106-13
Kansas City926.2571011½3-7W-13-166-10

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas2013.606__6-4W-212-68-7
Los Angeles1916.54326-4L-29-710-9
Houston1717.50034-6L-28-119-6
Seattle1717.50036-4W-29-108-7
Oakland827.2291312½3-7L-13-155-12

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta2411.686__7-3W-29-815-3
Miami1718.486715-5W-110-97-9
New York1718.486713-7L-27-810-10
Philadelphia1619.457824-6W-19-77-12
Washington1420.4125-5W-16-128-8

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Pittsburgh2115.583__3-7W-110-711-8
Milwaukee1915.5591+1½4-6W-19-610-9
Chicago1717.5003½3-7L-110-97-8
Cincinnati1420.41265-5L-110-84-12
St. Louis1124.31472-8W-16-135-11

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2114.600__8-2W-212-69-8
Arizona1915.559+1½6-4L-110-79-8
San Diego1817.5143_6-4L-210-118-6
San Francisco1518.455525-5L-19-86-10
Colorado1422.3896-4L-17-97-13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 6, Boston 1

Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 5, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

St. Louis 12, Detroit 6

Seattle 3, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 17, Cincinnati 4

Texas 16, L.A. Angels 8

Monday's Games

Detroit 6, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit (Lorenzen 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 4-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Rucinski 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-5), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 2-2) at Seattle (Kirby 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings

Philadelphia 6, Boston 1

Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 13, N.Y. Mets 6

St. Louis 12, Detroit 6

Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 14 innings

Milwaukee 7, San Francisco 3

Chicago White Sox 17, Cincinnati 4

Washington 9, Arizona 8

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado (Seabold 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-2) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-4) at San Francisco (Webb 2-5), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

