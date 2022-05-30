All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York3315.688__5-5L-217-716-8
Tampa Bay2819.596_6-4W-217-1111-8
Toronto2720.574_7-3W-514-813-12
Boston2325.479107-3W-112-1211-13
Baltimore2029.40813½75-5L-112-118-18

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2920.592__6-4L-117-1112-9
Chicago2323.5005-5W-111-1312-10
Cleveland1924.442753-7L-18-811-16
Detroit1829.3831085-5W-212-146-15
Kansas City1630.34811½2-8L-18-158-15

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston3118.633__6-4W-214-617-12
Los Angeles2722.5514_3-7L-515-1312-9
Texas2224.4785-5L-110-1212-12
Seattle2028.41710½3-7L-112-108-18
Oakland2031.3921283-7L-17-1813-13

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York3217.653__7-3W-316-816-9
Atlanta2325.4796-4W-114-149-11
Philadelphia2128.4291163-7L-411-1410-14
Miami1927.41311½2-8L-210-129-15
Washington1831.3671495-5W-19-189-13

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee3118.633__6-4W-214-617-12
St. Louis2721.563_7-3W-114-1113-10
Pittsburgh1927.41310½4-6L-111-148-13
Chicago1928.4041174-6L-27-1612-12
Cincinnati1631.34014105-5L-19-127-19

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3314.702__8-2W-415-518-9
San Diego3018.625_6-4L-113-1017-8
San Francisco2621.5537_4-6W-213-1113-10
Arizona2326.4691145-5L-412-1511-11
Colorado2226.45811½4-6W-115-117-15

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Boston 12, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings

Houston 2, Seattle 1

Oakland 6, Texas 5

Toronto 11, L.A. Angels 10

Monday's Games

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0) at Detroit (García 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-1) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Wentz 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1) at Texas (Pérez 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 6, Miami 3

Washington 6, Colorado 5

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 1st game

St. Louis 6, San Diego 3

Colorado 7, Miami 1

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 1-5), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

