All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|83
|54
|.606
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-4
|48-20
|35-34
|Tampa Bay
|77
|58
|.570
|5
|+1½
|8-2
|W-3
|47-24
|30-34
|Toronto
|76
|60
|.559
|6½
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|38-29
|38-31
|Baltimore
|72
|65
|.526
|11
|4½
|5-5
|L-1
|40-28
|32-37
|Boston
|67
|71
|.486
|16½
|10
|5-5
|L-3
|35-34
|32-37
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|70
|65
|.519
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|33-30
|37-35
|Chicago
|69
|68
|.504
|2
|7½
|6-4
|W-1
|34-36
|35-32
|Minnesota
|68
|67
|.504
|2
|7½
|4-6
|L-3
|40-29
|28-38
|Kansas City
|56
|82
|.406
|15½
|21
|5-5
|W-1
|33-39
|23-43
|Detroit
|52
|85
|.380
|19
|24½
|3-7
|W-1
|30-40
|22-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|87
|49
|.640
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|44-21
|43-28
|Seattle
|77
|60
|.562
|10½
|+½
|8-2
|L-1
|36-30
|41-30
|Los Angeles
|60
|77
|.438
|27½
|16½
|6-4
|L-1
|31-40
|29-37
|Texas
|59
|76
|.437
|27½
|16½
|1-9
|W-1
|28-38
|31-38
|Oakland
|50
|87
|.365
|37½
|26½
|4-6
|L-2
|22-45
|28-42
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|87
|51
|.630
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|46-23
|41-28
|Atlanta
|86
|51
|.628
|½
|+11
|7-3
|W-7
|47-25
|39-26
|Philadelphia
|75
|61
|.551
|11
|+½
|4-6
|W-2
|41-30
|34-31
|Miami
|55
|80
|.407
|30½
|19
|1-9
|L-9
|26-38
|29-42
|Washington
|48
|89
|.350
|38½
|27
|6-4
|L-2
|22-47
|26-42
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|81
|56
|.591
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|47-23
|34-33
|Milwaukee
|71
|65
|.522
|9½
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|35-26
|36-39
|Chicago
|57
|79
|.419
|23½
|17½
|2-8
|L-1
|29-39
|28-40
|Cincinnati
|54
|80
|.403
|25½
|19½
|5-5
|W-1
|29-39
|25-41
|Pittsburgh
|50
|86
|.368
|30½
|24½
|3-7
|L-2
|27-41
|23-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|94
|42
|.691
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|49-18
|45-24
|San Diego
|75
|62
|.547
|19½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|36-29
|39-33
|Arizona
|65
|70
|.481
|28½
|9
|7-3
|L-1
|37-34
|28-36
|San Francisco
|65
|70
|.481
|28½
|9
|4-6
|L-2
|37-32
|28-38
|Colorado
|59
|79
|.428
|36
|16½
|5-5
|W-2
|38-33
|21-46
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 9, Toronto 6
Texas 4, Houston 3
L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Atlanta 10, Oakland 9
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 7, Oakland 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 6
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4
Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0
Toronto 4, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 1, 2nd game
Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota (Gray 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 13-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 3, Miami 2
St. Louis 4, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3
Colorado 10, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings
Atlanta 10, Oakland 9
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3
San Diego 6, Arizona 5
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game
Colorado 8, Milwaukee 4
Atlanta 7, Oakland 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 10, Pittsburgh 0, 2nd game
Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 6, Washington 5
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Washington (Gray 7-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-5), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Alcantara 12-7) at Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6), 6:45 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Friday's Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
