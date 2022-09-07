All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8354.606__5-5W-448-2035-34
Tampa Bay7758.5705+1½8-2W-347-2430-34
Toronto7660.559_8-2W-138-2938-31
Baltimore7265.526115-5L-140-2832-37
Boston6771.48616½105-5L-335-3432-37

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland7065.519__3-7L-133-3037-35
Chicago6968.50426-4W-134-3635-32
Minnesota6867.50424-6L-340-2928-38
Kansas City5682.40615½215-5W-133-3923-43
Detroit5285.3801924½3-7W-130-4022-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8749.640__6-4L-144-2143-28
Seattle7760.56210½8-2L-136-3041-30
Los Angeles6077.43827½16½6-4L-131-4029-37
Texas5976.43727½16½1-9W-128-3831-38
Oakland5087.36537½26½4-6L-222-4528-42

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8751.630__5-5W-246-2341-28
Atlanta8651.628½+117-3W-747-2539-26
Philadelphia7561.551114-6W-241-3034-31
Miami5580.40730½191-9L-926-3829-42
Washington4889.35038½276-4L-222-4726-42

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis8156.591__8-2W-247-2334-33
Milwaukee7165.5224-6L-235-2636-39
Chicago5779.41923½17½2-8L-129-3928-40
Cincinnati5480.40325½19½5-5W-129-3925-41
Pittsburgh5086.36830½24½3-7L-227-4123-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles9442.691__6-4W-249-1845-24
San Diego7562.54719½_6-4W-136-2939-33
Arizona6570.48128½97-3L-137-3428-36
San Francisco6570.48128½94-6L-237-3228-38
Colorado5979.4283616½5-5W-238-3321-46

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 9, Toronto 6

Texas 4, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Atlanta 10, Oakland 9

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 7, Oakland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 6

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 1, 2nd game

Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota (Gray 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 13-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

St. Louis 4, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 10, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 10, Oakland 9

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3

San Diego 6, Arizona 5

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game

Colorado 8, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 7, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Pittsburgh 0, 2nd game

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 6, Washington 5

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington (Gray 7-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Alcantara 12-7) at Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6), 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Friday's Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you