All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|79
|52
|.603
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|45-20
|34-32
|Tampa Bay
|72
|57
|.558
|6
|+2
|8-2
|W-3
|42-23
|30-34
|Toronto
|70
|59
|.543
|8
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|38-29
|32-30
|Baltimore
|68
|61
|.527
|10
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|37-24
|31-37
|Boston
|63
|68
|.481
|16
|8
|3-7
|W-1
|31-34
|32-34
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|68
|60
|.531
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|33-26
|35-34
|Minnesota
|67
|62
|.519
|1½
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|40-29
|27-33
|Chicago
|64
|66
|.492
|5
|6½
|3-7
|W-1
|31-35
|33-31
|Kansas City
|53
|78
|.405
|16½
|18
|4-6
|L-1
|32-37
|21-41
|Detroit
|50
|80
|.385
|19
|20½
|5-5
|L-2
|29-37
|21-43
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|84
|47
|.641
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|43-20
|41-27
|Seattle
|72
|58
|.554
|11½
|+1½
|6-4
|W-3
|35-28
|37-30
|Texas
|58
|71
|.450
|25
|12
|5-5
|L-4
|28-38
|30-33
|Los Angeles
|57
|74
|.435
|27
|14
|5-5
|W-1
|28-37
|29-37
|Oakland
|49
|82
|.374
|35
|22
|5-5
|L-1
|22-43
|27-39
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|83
|48
|.634
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|44-21
|39-27
|Atlanta
|80
|51
|.611
|3
|+7½
|6-4
|W-1
|43-25
|37-26
|Philadelphia
|73
|58
|.557
|10
|+½
|7-3
|W-1
|39-30
|34-28
|Miami
|55
|75
|.423
|27½
|17
|3-7
|L-4
|26-38
|29-37
|Washington
|44
|86
|.338
|38½
|28
|4-6
|W-1
|21-47
|23-39
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|76
|55
|.580
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|42-22
|34-33
|Milwaukee
|69
|60
|.535
|6
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|35-26
|34-34
|Chicago
|56
|75
|.427
|20
|16½
|4-6
|W-1
|28-38
|28-37
|Cincinnati
|51
|78
|.395
|24
|20½
|3-7
|L-1
|27-38
|24-40
|Pittsburgh
|49
|81
|.377
|26½
|23
|2-8
|L-1
|26-36
|23-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|90
|39
|.698
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|45-16
|45-23
|San Diego
|73
|59
|.553
|18½
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|35-28
|38-31
|Arizona
|61
|68
|.473
|29
|10½
|6-4
|L-1
|34-33
|27-35
|San Francisco
|61
|68
|.473
|29
|10½
|2-8
|L-7
|34-32
|27-36
|Colorado
|56
|75
|.427
|35
|16½
|4-6
|L-1
|36-32
|20-43
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Houston 5, Texas 3
Baltimore 4, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings
Washington 5, Oakland 1
Seattle 5, Detroit 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2
Boston 6, Minnesota 5
L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Thursday's Games
Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Toronto (Manoah 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-4), 6:35 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 5-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 4-9) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 5-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Keuchel 2-8) at Boston (Pivetta 9-10), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-4), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 5, San Francisco 4
N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings
Atlanta 3, Colorado 2
Washington 5, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 3, 13 innings
Philadelphia 18, Arizona 2
Thursday's Games
Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Toronto (Manoah 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-4), 6:35 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 7-9) at Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 12-6) at Atlanta (Morton 6-5), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-4) at St. Louis (Montgomery 7-3), 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 10-5) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 9-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-6), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.