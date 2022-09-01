All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7952.603__6-4L-145-2034-32
Tampa Bay7257.5586+28-2W-342-2330-34
Toronto7059.5438_5-5L-138-2932-30
Baltimore6861.5271026-4W-137-2431-37
Boston6368.4811683-7W-131-3432-34

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland6860.531__5-5L-133-2635-34
Minnesota6762.51935-5L-140-2927-33
Chicago6466.49253-7W-131-3533-31
Kansas City5378.40516½184-6L-132-3721-41
Detroit5080.3851920½5-5L-229-3721-43

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8447.641__7-3W-343-2041-27
Seattle7258.55411½+1½6-4W-335-2837-30
Texas5871.45025125-5L-428-3830-33
Los Angeles5774.43527145-5W-128-3729-37
Oakland4982.37435225-5L-122-4327-39

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8348.634__5-5W-144-2139-27
Atlanta8051.6113+7½6-4W-143-2537-26
Philadelphia7358.557107-3W-139-3034-28
Miami5575.42327½173-7L-426-3829-37
Washington4486.33838½284-6W-121-4723-39

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis7655.580__6-4W-142-2234-33
Milwaukee6960.53566-4W-135-2634-34
Chicago5675.4272016½4-6W-128-3828-37
Cincinnati5178.3952420½3-7L-127-3824-40
Pittsburgh4981.37726½232-8L-126-3623-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles9039.698__7-3L-145-1645-23
San Diego7359.55318½_7-3W-335-2838-31
Arizona6168.4732910½6-4L-134-3327-35
San Francisco6168.4732910½2-8L-734-3227-36
Colorado5675.4273516½4-6L-136-3220-43

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Houston 5, Texas 3

Baltimore 4, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings

Washington 5, Oakland 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2

Boston 6, Minnesota 5

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto (Manoah 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-4), 6:35 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 5-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-9) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 5-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Keuchel 2-8) at Boston (Pivetta 9-10), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-4), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 5, San Francisco 4

N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings

Atlanta 3, Colorado 2

Washington 5, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 3, 13 innings

Philadelphia 18, Arizona 2

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto (Manoah 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-4), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-9) at Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 12-6) at Atlanta (Morton 6-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-4) at St. Louis (Montgomery 7-3), 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 10-5) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 9-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-6), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

