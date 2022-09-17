All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|87
|57
|.604
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|50-22
|37-35
|Toronto
|82
|63
|.566
|5½
|+1½
|7-3
|W-1
|42-31
|40-32
|Tampa Bay
|80
|64
|.556
|7
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|47-25
|33-39
|Baltimore
|75
|68
|.524
|11½
|4½
|4-6
|L-1
|41-30
|34-38
|Boston
|70
|74
|.486
|17
|10
|4-6
|W-1
|36-36
|34-38
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|78
|66
|.542
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|38-31
|40-35
|Chicago
|74
|71
|.510
|4½
|6½
|6-4
|L-1
|35-37
|39-34
|Minnesota
|72
|72
|.500
|6
|8
|4-6
|L-2
|43-32
|29-40
|Kansas City
|57
|88
|.393
|21½
|23½
|2-8
|L-4
|34-41
|23-47
|Detroit
|55
|89
|.382
|23
|25
|4-6
|W-1
|31-43
|24-46
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Houston
|95
|50
|.655
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|49-22
|46-28
|Seattle
|80
|63
|.559
|14
|+½
|5-5
|L-1
|39-32
|41-31
|Texas
|63
|81
|.438
|31½
|17
|5-5
|W-1
|30-41
|33-40
|Los Angeles
|62
|82
|.431
|32½
|18
|4-6
|W-1
|32-40
|30-42
|Oakland
|52
|93
|.359
|43
|28½
|2-8
|L-2
|23-48
|29-45
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|91
|55
|.623
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|48-26
|43-29
|Atlanta
|89
|55
|.618
|1
|+10½
|6-4
|W-1
|48-25
|41-30
|Philadelphia
|80
|64
|.556
|10
|+1½
|7-3
|L-2
|44-31
|36-33
|Miami
|59
|86
|.407
|31½
|20
|4-6
|L-1
|29-43
|30-43
|Washington
|50
|94
|.347
|40
|28½
|3-7
|W-1
|23-49
|27-45
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|86
|60
|.589
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|50-26
|36-34
|Milwaukee
|77
|67
|.535
|8
|1½
|6-4
|W-1
|40-27
|37-40
|Chicago
|62
|82
|.431
|23
|16½
|6-4
|W-4
|31-42
|31-40
|Cincinnati
|57
|88
|.393
|28½
|22
|2-8
|L-2
|29-43
|28-45
|Pittsburgh
|55
|90
|.379
|30½
|24
|5-5
|L-2
|28-43
|27-47
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|99
|44
|.692
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|49-18
|50-26
|San Diego
|79
|66
|.545
|21
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|38-31
|41-35
|San Francisco
|69
|75
|.479
|30½
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|39-34
|30-41
|Arizona
|68
|76
|.472
|31½
|10½
|3-7
|L-1
|39-37
|29-39
|Colorado
|62
|82
|.431
|37½
|16½
|5-5
|L-1
|40-34
|22-48
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Toronto 6, Baltimore 3
Boston 2, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3
Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
Houston 5, Oakland 0
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 7
Saturday's Games
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-8), 12:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 6-8) at Tampa Bay (Springs 8-4), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-12) at Boston (Pivetta 9-11), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 7-5) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 1:37 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 11-8) at Cleveland (Morris 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 15-5), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 10-13) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-5), 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Colorado 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 5, Miami 4
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
San Diego 12, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 0
Saturday's Games
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 1, 1st game
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Miami (Alcantara 12-8) at Washington (Sánchez 2-5), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 5-3) at Atlanta (Strider 10-5), 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 3-3) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-4), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 2-8) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 14-7) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-6), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.