AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8757.604__7-3L-150-2237-35
Toronto8263.566+1½7-3W-142-3140-32
Tampa Bay8064.5567_4-6L-147-2533-39
Baltimore7568.52411½4-6L-141-3034-38
Boston7074.48617104-6W-136-3634-38

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland7866.542__8-2W-238-3140-35
Chicago7471.5106-4L-135-3739-34
Minnesota7272.500684-6L-243-3229-40
Kansas City5788.39321½23½2-8L-434-4123-47
Detroit5589.38223254-6W-131-4324-46

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Houston9550.655__8-2W-649-2246-28
Seattle8063.559145-5L-139-3241-31
Texas6381.43831½175-5W-130-4133-40
Los Angeles6282.43132½184-6W-132-4030-42
Oakland5293.3594328½2-8L-223-4829-45

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York9155.623__6-4W-248-2643-29
Atlanta8955.6181+10½6-4W-148-2541-30
Philadelphia8064.55610+1½7-3L-244-3136-33
Miami5986.40731½204-6L-129-4330-43
Washington5094.3474028½3-7W-123-4927-45

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis8660.589__6-4W-250-2636-34
Milwaukee7767.53586-4W-140-2737-40
Chicago6282.4312316½6-4W-431-4231-40
Cincinnati5788.39328½222-8L-229-4328-45
Pittsburgh5590.37930½245-5L-228-4327-47

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Los Angeles9944.692__7-3W-149-1850-26
San Diego7966.54521_5-5W-138-3141-35
San Francisco6975.47930½4-6L-139-3430-41
Arizona6876.47231½10½3-7L-139-3729-39
Colorado6282.43137½16½5-5L-140-3422-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Boston 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Houston 5, Oakland 0

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 7

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-8), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Tampa Bay (Springs 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-12) at Boston (Pivetta 9-11), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 7-5) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 11-8) at Cleveland (Morris 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 15-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 10-13) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-5), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Colorado 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 5, Miami 4

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

San Diego 12, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 0

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 1, 1st game

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami (Alcantara 12-8) at Washington (Sánchez 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 5-3) at Atlanta (Strider 10-5), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-3) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-4), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-8) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 14-7) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-6), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

