All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-New York
|93
|58
|.616
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|55-22
|38-36
|Toronto
|86
|67
|.562
|8
|+2½
|5-5
|W-2
|43-32
|43-35
|Tampa Bay
|84
|69
|.549
|10
|+½
|4-6
|L-2
|51-30
|33-39
|Baltimore
|79
|73
|.520
|14½
|4
|4-6
|L-2
|44-34
|35-39
|Boston
|72
|79
|.477
|21
|10½
|3-7
|L-4
|37-37
|35-42
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Cleveland
|86
|67
|.562
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-7
|40-32
|46-35
|Chicago
|76
|77
|.497
|10
|7½
|3-7
|L-6
|35-43
|41-34
|Minnesota
|74
|79
|.484
|12
|9½
|2-8
|L-1
|44-34
|30-45
|Kansas City
|63
|90
|.412
|23
|20½
|6-4
|W-1
|39-42
|24-48
|Detroit
|60
|92
|.395
|25½
|23
|6-4
|W-3
|31-45
|29-47
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|101
|53
|.656
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|50-23
|51-30
|Seattle
|83
|69
|.546
|17
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|39-32
|44-37
|Los Angeles
|67
|86
|.438
|33½
|16½
|6-4
|W-1
|34-41
|33-45
|Texas
|65
|87
|.428
|35
|18
|3-7
|L-3
|32-45
|33-42
|Oakland
|56
|96
|.368
|44
|27
|5-5
|W-1
|26-50
|30-46
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-New York
|96
|57
|.627
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|50-26
|46-31
|z-Atlanta
|94
|58
|.618
|1½
|+10½
|6-4
|W-1
|52-26
|42-32
|Philadelphia
|83
|68
|.550
|12
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|47-33
|36-35
|Miami
|63
|90
|.412
|33
|21
|5-5
|L-1
|32-46
|31-44
|Washington
|53
|99
|.349
|42½
|30½
|4-6
|W-1
|24-50
|29-49
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|89
|64
|.582
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|51-27
|38-37
|Milwaukee
|82
|71
|.536
|7
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|42-30
|40-41
|Chicago
|67
|86
|.438
|22
|17
|6-4
|W-1
|31-44
|36-42
|Cincinnati
|60
|93
|.392
|29
|24
|3-7
|W-1
|31-47
|29-46
|Pittsburgh
|56
|97
|.366
|33
|28
|1-9
|L-1
|29-46
|27-51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|105
|47
|.691
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|53-21
|52-26
|San Diego
|84
|68
|.553
|21
|+½
|6-4
|W-1
|40-32
|44-36
|San Francisco
|74
|78
|.487
|31
|9½
|6-4
|L-1
|39-36
|35-42
|Arizona
|71
|82
|.464
|34½
|13
|3-7
|W-1
|40-40
|31-42
|Colorado
|65
|87
|.428
|40
|18½
|4-6
|L-1
|41-39
|24-48
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 5
Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 4, Texas 2
Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 4
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 6, Kansas City 5
Houston 11, Baltimore 10
Sunday's Games
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 6, Baltimore 3, 11 innings
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Cleveland 10, Texas 4
Kansas City 13, Seattle 12
L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 11-11) at Boston (Seabold 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3
Miami 4, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 2
Arizona 5, San Francisco 2
San Diego 9, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 2
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 6, Miami 1
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cincinnati (Anderson 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-5), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Abbott 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.