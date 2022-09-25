All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-New York9358.616__8-2W-655-2238-36
Toronto8667.5628+2½5-5W-243-3243-35
Tampa Bay8469.549104-6L-251-3033-39
Baltimore7973.52014½44-6L-244-3435-39
Boston7279.4772110½3-7L-437-3735-42

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Cleveland8667.562__9-1W-740-3246-35
Chicago7677.497103-7L-635-4341-34
Minnesota7479.484122-8L-144-3430-45
Kansas City6390.4122320½6-4W-139-4224-48
Detroit6092.39525½236-4W-331-4529-47

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Houston10153.656__7-3W-250-2351-30
Seattle8369.54617_3-7L-139-3244-37
Los Angeles6786.43833½16½6-4W-134-4133-45
Texas6587.42835183-7L-332-4533-42
Oakland5696.36844275-5W-126-5030-46

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-New York9657.627__7-3L-150-2646-31
z-Atlanta9458.618+10½6-4W-152-2642-32
Philadelphia8368.55012_4-6L-147-3336-35
Miami6390.41233215-5L-132-4631-44
Washington5399.34942½30½4-6W-124-5029-49

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis8964.582__5-5L-151-2738-37
Milwaukee8271.536726-4L-142-3040-41
Chicago6786.43822176-4W-131-4436-42
Cincinnati6093.39229243-7W-131-4729-46
Pittsburgh5697.36633281-9L-129-4627-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Los Angeles10547.691__7-3W-153-2152-26
San Diego8468.553216-4W-140-3244-36
San Francisco7478.487316-4L-139-3635-42
Arizona7182.46434½133-7W-140-4031-42
Colorado6587.4284018½4-6L-141-3924-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 5

Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 4, Texas 2

Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 4

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 6, Kansas City 5

Houston 11, Baltimore 10

Sunday's Games

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 6, Baltimore 3, 11 innings

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 10, Texas 4

Kansas City 13, Seattle 12

L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 11-11) at Boston (Seabold 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3

Miami 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 2

San Diego 9, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 2

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 6, Miami 1

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cincinnati (Anderson 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-5), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Abbott 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

