All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York3415.694__5-5W-118-716-8
Toronto2820.583_8-2W-615-813-12
Tampa Bay2821.5716_5-5L-217-1111-10
Boston2327.46011½45-5L-212-1411-13
Baltimore2130.412145-5L-112-129-18

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3021.588__5-5L-117-1113-10
Chicago2324.48955-5L-111-1312-11
Cleveland2224.47835-5W-311-811-16
Detroit1930.388106-4W-113-156-15
Kansas City1633.3271310½2-8L-48-158-18

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston3318.647__7-3W-414-619-12
Los Angeles2723.540_3-7L-615-1312-10
Texas2424.50026-4W-212-1212-12
Seattle2128.429114-6W-112-109-18
Oakland2033.377143-7L-37-2013-13

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York3517.673__8-2W-619-816-9
Atlanta2427.47110½5-5W-114-1410-13
Miami2027.42612½3-7W-110-1210-15
Philadelphia2129.4201373-7L-511-1510-14
Washington1834.34617114-6L-39-189-16

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee3219.627__6-4L-114-618-13
St. Louis2921.580_7-3W-316-1113-10
Pittsburgh2127.43865-5W-211-1410-13
Chicago2029.408115-5W-18-1712-12
Cincinnati1731.35413½106-4W-19-128-19

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3316.673__6-4L-215-718-9
San Diego3020.600_4-6L-313-1017-10
San Francisco2721.563_5-5W-313-1114-10
Arizona2527.48144-6L-114-1611-11
Colorado2227.449113-7L-115-127-15

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2, 1st game

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

Detroit 4, Minnesota 0, 2nd game

Seattle 10, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1

Cincinnati 2, Boston 1

Texas 3, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 3, Oakland 1

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

Houston 5, Oakland 4

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota (Archer 0-2) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2) at Texas (Hearn 3-3), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-1) at Toronto (Manoah 5-1), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 5-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 2-6) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati 2, Boston 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0

St. Louis 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7

Arizona 8, Atlanta 7, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami at Colorado, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 5, San Diego 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0

Miami 14, Colorado 1, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Arizona 0

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 6:55 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Francisco (Wood 3-4) at Miami (Alcantara 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 5-0), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-3) at Colorado (Gomber 2-5), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

