All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Toronto85.615__6-4W-24-24-3
New York76.5381½5-5L-14-33-3
Tampa Bay76.5381½4-6W-24-33-3
Boston67.46225-5L-23-43-3
Baltimore49.30844-6L-13-31-6

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland75.583__7-3W-33-34-2
Chicago66.500115-5L-44-22-4
Kansas City56.4554-6L-15-50-1
Detroit57.417224-6W-13-62-1
Minnesota58.3854-6W-12-43-4

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles85.615__7-3W-23-35-2
Seattle75.583½_5-5W-34-13-4
Oakland86.571½_6-4W-13-15-5
Houston66.50014-6L-21-25-4
Texas29.18252-8L-51-51-4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York104.714__7-3W-15-25-2
Atlanta68.429434-6L-13-43-4
Washington68.429435-5L-13-43-4
Philadelphia58.3853-7W-13-32-5
Miami47.3644-6L-23-31-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis73.700__7-3W-23-14-2
Milwaukee85.615½½7-3W-45-23-3
Chicago66.500224-6L-23-33-3
Pittsburgh57.417335-5L-34-21-5
Cincinnati211.1541-9L-90-22-9

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles93.750__8-2W-16-13-2
Colorado84.6671_7-3L-16-42-0
San Diego95.6431_6-4W-45-24-3
San Francisco85.615½6-4L-14-24-3
Arizona48.333543-7W-12-42-4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings

Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game

Baltimore 1, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 0

Toronto 6, Boston 1

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 0

Seattle 4, Texas 2

Thursday's Games

Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 3, Boston 2

Minnesota 1, Kansas City 0

Oakland 6, Baltimore 4

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Oakland (Oller 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 9, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 0

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings

St. Louis 2, Miami 0

Arizona 11, Washington 2

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 2

Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-2) at Atlanta (Wright 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you