All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5218.743__8-2W-230-722-11
Toronto3930.56512½+14-6W-121-1418-16
Boston3931.557138-2W-420-1619-15
Tampa Bay3732.53614½13-7L-122-1515-17
Baltimore3139.443216-4W-118-1713-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland3629.554__8-2L-116-1020-19
Minnesota3932.549__4-6W-121-1618-16
Chicago3334.493446-4L-115-1818-16
Detroit2643.37712122-8L-318-228-21
Kansas City2543.36812½12½5-5L-112-2113-22

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston4326.623__7-3L-120-1123-15
Texas3335.4856-4W-216-1817-17
Los Angeles3438.47210½5-5W-118-2016-18
Seattle3239.4511275-5W-315-1817-21
Oakland2348.32421162-8L-38-2815-20

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4526.634__6-4L-224-1021-16
Atlanta4130.5774+1½7-3W-223-1518-15
Philadelphia3634.51436-4L-319-1717-17
Miami3236.47111½65-5W-318-1414-22
Washington2547.34720½152-8L-112-2613-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee4032.556__6-4W-117-1423-18
St. Louis4032.556__5-5L-121-1319-19
Pittsburgh2940.4205-5W-117-2012-20
Chicago2644.37113133-7L-113-2513-19
Cincinnati2346.33315½15½3-7L-712-2311-23

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles4325.632__6-4W-320-1223-13
San Diego4427.620½+4½7-3W-320-1324-14
San Francisco3831.551½5-5L-219-1419-17
Arizona3239.45112½4-6L-317-1915-20
Colorado3040.4291494-6L-319-1911-21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 4, Philadelphia 2

Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 6 innings

Boston 6, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 11, Minnesota 10

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 0

Seattle 9, Oakland 0

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 6

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston (Verlander 8-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 7-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-4) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-4), 9:38 p.m.

Detroit (García 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-4), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 4, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 10, Arizona 4

Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 6 innings

Miami 7, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 3

Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 4

Thursday's Games

Miami 3, Colorado 2

Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 10, Cincinnati 5

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 7, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 5-2) at Miami (Alcantara 7-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-3), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-6) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (García 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-4), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-4) at San Diego (Gore 4-3), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-2), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you