All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore1613.552__6-3L-110-46-9
Toronto1715.531½_5-5L-410-57-10
Tampa Bay1514.5171_4-6L-210-45-10
Boston1414.500_3-7L-48-66-8
New York1318.4194_4-5L-18-95-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Kansas City1913.594__3-6L-19-610-7
Minnesota1415.483_6-4W-38-66-9
Detroit1416.4674_2-6W-29-65-10
Chicago1214.4624_3-6L-15-77-7
Cleveland1215.444_6-3L-18-64-9

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles1711.607__4-6W-110-47-7
Houston1410.5831_6-4W-28-36-7
Seattle1413.519_4-5L-18-66-7
Texas1315.4644_4-3W-18-65-9
Oakland1117.3936_3-6W-15-106-7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta1810.643__8-1W-58-410-6
Washington1312.520_4-4W-18-65-6
Philadelphia1615.516_4-6W-210-66-9
New York1014.4176_3-404-86-6
Miami716.304_3-404-73-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis177.708__5-1W-18-49-3
Chicago1712.586_7-2W-110-67-6
Cincinnati1514.517_6-4W-17-68-8
Milwaukee1115.4237_3-5L-16-85-7
Pittsburgh918.333_3-6L-47-92-9

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles1412.538__2-7L-16-68-6
Arizona1514.517½_6-3W-17-88-6
San Diego1514.517½_6-3W-17-78-7
San Francisco1415.483_7-3L-18-76-8
Colorado1318.419_5-5W-14-119-7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Minnesota 8, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 6, Boston 1

St. Louis 8, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4

San Diego 4, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Arizona 7, Cleveland 6

Oakland 12, San Francisco 6

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Sugar Land, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Philadelphia 6, Toronto 5

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 5

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Texas 5, Kansas City 3

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Sugar Land at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Minnesota 8, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 6, Boston 1

St. Louis 8, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2

San Diego 4, Seattle 2

Colorado 12, Milwaukee 8

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Arizona 7, Cleveland 6

Oakland 12, San Francisco 6

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Philadelphia 6, Toronto 5

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 5

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you