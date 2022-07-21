All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|64
|29
|.688
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|37-12
|27-17
|Tampa Bay
|51
|41
|.554
|12½
|+1½
|6-4
|W-1
|31-18
|20-23
|Toronto
|50
|43
|.538
|14
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|30-19
|20-24
|Boston
|48
|45
|.516
|16
|2
|3-7
|L-2
|23-20
|25-25
|Baltimore
|46
|46
|.500
|17½
|3½
|8-2
|L-1
|25-17
|21-29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|50
|44
|.532
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|27-22
|23-22
|Cleveland
|46
|44
|.511
|2
|2½
|6-4
|W-3
|25-19
|21-25
|Chicago
|46
|46
|.500
|3
|3½
|7-3
|W-1
|19-25
|27-21
|Detroit
|37
|55
|.402
|12
|12½
|2-8
|L-4
|23-24
|14-31
|Kansas City
|36
|56
|.391
|13
|13½
|5-5
|L-3
|19-27
|17-29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|60
|32
|.652
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|29-14
|31-18
|Seattle
|51
|42
|.548
|9½
|+1
|10-0
|W-14
|24-20
|27-22
|Texas
|42
|49
|.462
|17½
|7
|4-6
|W-1
|21-26
|21-23
|Los Angeles
|39
|53
|.424
|21
|10½
|2-8
|L-3
|22-27
|17-26
|Oakland
|32
|61
|.344
|28½
|18
|4-6
|W-1
|11-31
|21-30
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|58
|35
|.624
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|28-15
|30-20
|Atlanta
|56
|38
|.596
|2½
|+6
|7-3
|L-1
|31-20
|25-18
|Philadelphia
|49
|43
|.533
|8½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|24-21
|25-22
|Miami
|43
|49
|.467
|14½
|6
|3-7
|L-4
|22-23
|21-26
|Washington
|31
|63
|.330
|27½
|19
|1-9
|W-1
|15-36
|16-27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|50
|43
|.538
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-3
|21-19
|29-24
|St. Louis
|50
|44
|.532
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|29-20
|21-24
|Pittsburgh
|39
|54
|.419
|11
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|20-23
|19-31
|Chicago
|35
|57
|.380
|14½
|14
|1-9
|W-1
|18-32
|17-25
|Cincinnati
|34
|57
|.374
|15
|14½
|6-4
|L-2
|18-28
|16-29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|60
|30
|.667
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|30-13
|30-17
|San Diego
|52
|42
|.553
|10
|+2
|4-6
|L-1
|25-21
|27-21
|San Francisco
|48
|43
|.527
|12½
|½
|7-3
|W-3
|26-22
|22-21
|Colorado
|43
|50
|.462
|18½
|6½
|7-3
|L-1
|28-23
|15-27
|Arizona
|40
|52
|.435
|21
|9
|3-7
|W-1
|22-26
|18-26
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
Texas 8, Miami 0
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game
Detroit at Oakland, 3:37 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Oakland, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 7:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Howard 1-1) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-9), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
Texas 8, Miami 0
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:09 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 1-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
