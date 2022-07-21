All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6429.688__4-6L-137-1227-17
Tampa Bay5141.55412½+1½6-4W-131-1820-23
Toronto5043.53814_5-5W-330-1920-24
Boston4845.5161623-7L-223-2025-25
Baltimore4646.50017½8-2L-125-1721-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5044.532__3-7L-127-2223-22
Cleveland4644.51126-4W-325-1921-25
Chicago4646.50037-3W-119-2527-21
Detroit3755.4021212½2-8L-423-2414-31
Kansas City3656.3911313½5-5L-319-2717-29

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston6032.652__6-4W-129-1431-18
Seattle5142.548+110-0W-1424-2027-22
Texas4249.46217½74-6W-121-2621-23
Los Angeles3953.4242110½2-8L-322-2717-26
Oakland3261.34428½184-6W-111-3121-30

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5835.624__6-4L-128-1530-20
Atlanta5638.596+67-3L-131-2025-18
Philadelphia4943.533_6-4W-324-2125-22
Miami4349.46714½63-7L-422-2321-26
Washington3163.33027½191-9W-115-3616-27

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5043.538__3-7L-321-1929-24
St. Louis5044.532½_6-4W-229-2021-24
Pittsburgh3954.4191110½5-5W-120-2319-31
Chicago3557.38014½141-9W-118-3217-25
Cincinnati3457.3741514½6-4L-218-2816-29

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6030.667__9-1W-430-1330-17
San Diego5242.55310+24-6L-125-2127-21
San Francisco4843.52712½½7-3W-326-2222-21
Colorado4350.46218½7-3L-128-2315-27
Arizona4052.4352193-7W-122-2618-26

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game

Detroit at Oakland, 3:37 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Oakland, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Howard 1-1) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-9), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:09 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

