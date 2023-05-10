All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay298.784__7-3L-119-310-5
Baltimore2313.639+2½6-4W-110-513-8
Toronto2115.5834-6L-19-312-12
Boston2116.5688_8-2L-213-78-9
New York2117.553½6-4W-314-87-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1917.528__4-6L-310-79-10
Detroit1719.47227-3W-18-79-12
Cleveland1720.45944-6L-17-1110-9
Chicago1324.35186-4W-16-107-14
Kansas City1027.270114-6L-14-176-10

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas2114.600__7-3L-112-69-8
Los Angeles2017.541216-4L-110-810-9
Houston1818.5004-6W-18-1110-7
Seattle1818.5007-3W-110-118-7
Oakland830.21114½13½3-7L-43-155-15

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta2511.694__8-2W-310-815-3
Miami1819.4864-6W-110-98-10
New York1719.472822-8L-37-810-11
Philadelphia1719.472824-6W-210-77-12
Washington1521.4171046-4L-16-129-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Pittsburgh2117.553__1-9L-210-911-8
Milwaukee2017.541½2-8L-210-810-9
Chicago1719.472323-7L-310-117-8
Cincinnati1520.4295-5W-111-84-12
St. Louis1324.3513-7W-36-137-11

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2315.605__8-2W-212-611-9
Arizona2016.5562+16-4L-111-89-8
San Diego1917.5283_6-4W-110-119-6
San Francisco1619.4575-5W-110-96-10
Colorado1622.421748-2W-27-99-13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 5

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4

Atlanta 9, Boston 3

San Diego 6, Minnesota 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 5, Texas 0

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 5, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 3

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego (Darvish 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 4-2) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Colorado 10, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4

Atlanta 9, Boston 3

San Diego 6, Minnesota 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 4

San Francisco 4, Washington 1

Miami 6, Arizona 2

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 1

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-1) at Cincinnati (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Arizona (Henry 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

