All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York269.743__8-2W-214-412-5
Tampa Bay2115.583_5-5L-111-910-6
Toronto1917.528_3-7W-111-68-11
Baltimore1422.38912½54-6L-49-85-14
Boston1321.38212½53-7L-14-99-12

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2015.571__5-5W-113-87-7
Chicago1617.48536-4L-19-107-7
Cleveland1617.48536-4L-17-59-12
Kansas City1220.37554-6W-16-96-11
Detroit1323.36165-5W-49-134-10

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston2312.657__9-1W-19-414-8
Los Angeles2414.632½_6-4L-112-712-7
Seattle1620.44434-6L-19-77-13
Texas1519.44135-5W-28-127-7
Oakland1522.40595-5L-25-1210-10

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York2313.639__5-5L-110-713-6
Philadelphia1718.4866-4L-19-98-9
Miami1619.4574-6W-18-98-10
Atlanta1620.444745-5L-210-116-9
Washington1225.32411½3-7L-25-157-10

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2313.639__5-5W-211-412-9
St. Louis1915.5593_5-5W-210-89-7
Pittsburgh1520.4295-5L-19-106-10
Chicago1420.412855-5W-35-119-9
Cincinnati926.25713½10½6-4L-25-94-17

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2112.636__5-5W-111-510-7
San Diego2213.629__6-4W-110-712-6
San Francisco2014.588_6-4L-211-79-7
Arizona1817.51446-4L-210-118-6
Colorado1717.50023-7L-112-75-10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0

Detroit 5, Baltimore 1

Houston 8, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Texas 7, Boston 1

Kansas City 8, Colorado 7

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Monday's Games

Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2

Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-1) at Toronto (Berríos 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-1) at Texas (Hearn 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

San Diego 7, Atlanta 3, 11 innings

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0

Houston 8, Washington 0

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Milwaukee 7, Miami 3

Kansas City 8, Colorado 7

Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 15, San Francisco 6

Monday's Games

Miami 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 0

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona (Gilbert 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Washington (Adon 1-6) at Miami (Poteet 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Davidson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Colorado (Kuhl 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 3-0), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

