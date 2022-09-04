All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7954.594__4-6L-345-2034-34
Tampa Bay7457.5654+1½8-2W-544-2330-34
Toronto7359.553_6-4W-338-2935-30
Baltimore7162.53487-3L-139-2532-37
Boston6768.496137-3W-535-3432-34

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland6863.519__3-7L-433-2935-34
Minnesota6764.51115-5L-340-2927-35
Chicago6766.50425-5W-434-3533-31
Kansas City5480.40315½204-6W-132-3722-43
Detroit5182.3831822½4-6L-130-3921-43

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8548.639__7-3L-143-2042-28
Seattle7558.56410+1½8-2W-635-2840-30
Los Angeles5875.4362715½6-4W-129-3829-37
Texas5875.4362715½2-8L-828-3830-37
Oakland5085.3703624½4-6W-122-4328-42

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8550.630__6-4L-246-2339-27
Atlanta8351.619+9½7-3W-446-2537-26
Philadelphia7360.54911_5-5L-239-3034-30
Miami5577.41728½17½2-8L-626-3829-39
Washington4787.35137½26½6-4W-222-4725-40

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis7855.586__7-3W-344-2234-33
Milwaukee7062.5305-5W-135-2635-36
Chicago5677.42122173-7L-228-3828-39
Cincinnati5279.39725204-6L-128-3924-40
Pittsburgh4984.36829242-8L-426-3923-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles9141.689__6-4W-146-1745-24
San Diego7460.552186-4L-135-2839-32
San Francisco6368.48127½93-7W-236-3227-36
Arizona6369.477287-3L-136-3427-35
Colorado5777.4253516½3-7W-136-3221-45

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 12, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 0

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1

Baltimore 8, Oakland 1

Seattle 4, Cleveland 0

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1, 12 innings

Sunday's Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

Oakland 5, Baltimore 0

Boston 5, Texas 2

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 2:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota (Archer 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 10-9) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-9), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Wacha 10-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-2), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-12), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 10-5) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 9-11) at Kansas City (Singer 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-8) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-6), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 4

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 1

Milwaukee 8, Arizona 6, 10 innings

Colorado at Cincinnati, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8, Cincinnati 4, 1st game

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 3:50 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Colorado (Feltner 2-6), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-5) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

