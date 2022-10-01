All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-New York9660.615__8-2L-156-2340-37
y-Toronto8869.561+25-5W-145-3443-35
y-Tampa Bay8671.54810½_4-6W-151-3035-41
Baltimore8176.51615½55-5W-144-3437-42
Boston7582.47821½113-7L-140-3835-44

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Cleveland8968.567__9-1W-343-3346-35
Chicago7879.4971182-8W-235-4343-36
Minnesota7780.4901294-6W-146-3531-45
Detroit6393.40425½22½8-2L-134-4629-47
Kansas City6394.40126235-5L-439-4224-52

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Houston10255.650__6-4L-251-2551-30
y-Seattle8670.55115½5-5W-342-3344-37
Los Angeles7186.45231157-3W-538-4133-45
Texas6690.42335½19½3-7L-332-4534-45
Oakland56101.35746303-7L-526-5130-50

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Atlanta9859.624__6-4W-153-2645-33
z-New York9859.624_+13½6-4L-151-2747-32
Philadelphia8472.53813½_4-6W-147-3437-38
Miami6592.4143319½5-5L-132-4633-46
Washington54102.34643½303-7L-125-5329-49

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-St. Louis9166.580__4-6W-152-2739-39
Milwaukee8473.5357½6-4W-144-3240-41
Chicago7186.4522013½9-1W-535-4436-42
Cincinnati6097.3823124½2-8L-431-4729-50
Pittsburgh5998.3763225½4-6L-132-4627-52

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Los Angeles10948.694__6-4W-355-2154-27
San Diego8671.54823+1½5-5L-341-3545-36
San Francisco7978.503309-1W-543-3636-42
Arizona7285.4593712½4-6L-140-4132-44
Colorado6592.4144419½1-9L-641-4024-52

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Boston 5, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

Seattle 10, Texas 9, 11 innings

Friday's Games

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 3

Toronto 9, Boston 0

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 11-4), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 3:07 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-13) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 8-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0

Miami 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 1, Miami 0

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 1

Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1

San Francisco 10, Arizona 4

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd., 2nd game

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at Washington (Sánchez 3-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-8), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at San Francisco (Junis 5-6), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-10) at Washington (Romero 1-0), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Cabrera 6-4) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-6), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 11-4) at Atlanta (Wright 20-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

