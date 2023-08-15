All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore7445.622__7-3W-336-2338-22
Tampa Bay7149.592+55-5L-140-2231-27
Toronto6654.550_6-4W-131-2635-28
Boston6256.52511½35-5W-135-2827-28
New York6059.504143-7L-335-2825-31

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota6258.517__6-4W-233-2429-34
Cleveland5762.4794-6W-131-2826-34
Detroit5365.4498125-5L-126-3327-32
Chicago4772.39514½18½4-6L-325-3322-39
Kansas City3981.32523274-6W-123-3716-44

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas7148.597__8-2W-141-2030-28
Houston6852.567+26-4L-233-2635-26
Seattle6355.53427-3L-334-2829-27
Los Angeles5961.49212½73-7L-131-2828-33
Oakland3386.2773832½3-7L-418-4115-45

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7642.644__6-4W-138-2038-22
Philadelphia6554.54611½+2½6-4L-234-2431-30
Miami6357.52514_5-5W-337-2526-32
New York5465.45422½4-6W-230-2724-38
Washington5366.44523½7-3W-325-3428-32

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee6554.546__7-3W-433-2732-27
Cincinnati6258.51713-7W-129-3133-27
Chicago6157.51716-4L-132-2829-29
Pittsburgh5366.445124-6L-229-3224-34
St. Louis5366.445125-5W-226-3327-33

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles7146.607__9-1W-838-2033-26
San Francisco6355.534+14-6W-134-2629-29
Arizona5960.496132-8L-130-3129-29
San Diego5663.471162-8L-330-2926-34
Colorado4673.3872616½3-7W-126-3020-43

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Boston 6, Detroit 3

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 9, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4

Washington 8, Oakland 7

Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1

San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Miami 5, Houston 1

Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

St. Louis 7, Oakland 5

Texas 12, L.A. Angels 0

Kansas City 7, Seattle 6

Baltimore 4, San Diego 1

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland (Allen 5-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 8-2) at Miami (Cueto 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at Washington (Gray 7-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-7) at Atlanta (Elder 8-4), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 2-4) at Minnesota (Ober 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-0), 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-8) at Texas (Montgomery 7-10), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 3-13), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Flaherty 8-7) at San Diego (Wacha 8-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 2-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 6

Monday's Games

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland (Allen 5-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 8-2) at Miami (Cueto 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at Washington (Gray 7-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4), 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-7) at Atlanta (Elder 8-4), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-0), 7:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Colorado (Blach 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Flaherty 8-7) at San Diego (Wacha 8-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 2-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

