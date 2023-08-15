All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|74
|45
|.622
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|36-23
|38-22
|Tampa Bay
|71
|49
|.592
|3½
|+5
|5-5
|L-1
|40-22
|31-27
|Toronto
|66
|54
|.550
|8½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|31-26
|35-28
|Boston
|62
|56
|.525
|11½
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|35-28
|27-28
|New York
|60
|59
|.504
|14
|5½
|3-7
|L-3
|35-28
|25-31
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|62
|58
|.517
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|33-24
|29-34
|Cleveland
|57
|62
|.479
|4½
|8½
|4-6
|W-1
|31-28
|26-34
|Detroit
|53
|65
|.449
|8
|12
|5-5
|L-1
|26-33
|27-32
|Chicago
|47
|72
|.395
|14½
|18½
|4-6
|L-3
|25-33
|22-39
|Kansas City
|39
|81
|.325
|23
|27
|4-6
|W-1
|23-37
|16-44
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|71
|48
|.597
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|41-20
|30-28
|Houston
|68
|52
|.567
|3½
|+2
|6-4
|L-2
|33-26
|35-26
|Seattle
|63
|55
|.534
|7½
|2
|7-3
|L-3
|34-28
|29-27
|Los Angeles
|59
|61
|.492
|12½
|7
|3-7
|L-1
|31-28
|28-33
|Oakland
|33
|86
|.277
|38
|32½
|3-7
|L-4
|18-41
|15-45
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|76
|42
|.644
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|38-20
|38-22
|Philadelphia
|65
|54
|.546
|11½
|+2½
|6-4
|L-2
|34-24
|31-30
|Miami
|63
|57
|.525
|14
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|37-25
|26-32
|New York
|54
|65
|.454
|22½
|8½
|4-6
|W-2
|30-27
|24-38
|Washington
|53
|66
|.445
|23½
|9½
|7-3
|W-3
|25-34
|28-32
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|65
|54
|.546
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|33-27
|32-27
|Cincinnati
|62
|58
|.517
|3½
|1
|3-7
|W-1
|29-31
|33-27
|Chicago
|61
|57
|.517
|3½
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|32-28
|29-29
|Pittsburgh
|53
|66
|.445
|12
|9½
|4-6
|L-2
|29-32
|24-34
|St. Louis
|53
|66
|.445
|12
|9½
|5-5
|W-2
|26-33
|27-33
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|71
|46
|.607
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-8
|38-20
|33-26
|San Francisco
|63
|55
|.534
|8½
|+1
|4-6
|W-1
|34-26
|29-29
|Arizona
|59
|60
|.496
|13
|3½
|2-8
|L-1
|30-31
|29-29
|San Diego
|56
|63
|.471
|16
|6½
|2-8
|L-3
|30-29
|26-34
|Colorado
|46
|73
|.387
|26
|16½
|3-7
|W-1
|26-30
|20-43
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Boston 6, Detroit 3
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0
Cleveland 9, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4
Washington 8, Oakland 7
Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1
San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Monday's Games
Miami 5, Houston 1
Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3
St. Louis 7, Oakland 5
Texas 12, L.A. Angels 0
Kansas City 7, Seattle 6
Baltimore 4, San Diego 1
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland (Allen 5-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Javier 8-2) at Miami (Cueto 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at Washington (Gray 7-9), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-7) at Atlanta (Elder 8-4), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 2-4) at Minnesota (Ober 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-0), 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-8) at Texas (Montgomery 7-10), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 3-13), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Flaherty 8-7) at San Diego (Wacha 8-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 2-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2, 1st game
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0
Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4
Washington 8, Oakland 7
Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3
San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 3
Arizona 5, San Diego 4
Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 6
Monday's Games
Miami 5, Houston 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3
St. Louis 7, Oakland 5
Colorado 6, Arizona 4
Baltimore 4, San Diego 1
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland (Allen 5-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Javier 8-2) at Miami (Cueto 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at Washington (Gray 7-9), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4), 7:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-7) at Atlanta (Elder 8-4), 7:20 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-0), 7:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Colorado (Blach 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Flaherty 8-7) at San Diego (Wacha 8-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 2-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.