AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York3315.688__5-5L-217-716-8
Tampa Bay2820.5835_5-5L-117-1111-9
Toronto2720.574_7-3W-514-813-12
Boston2326.46910½46-4L-112-1311-13
Baltimore2129.420135-5W-112-119-18

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3020.600__6-4W-117-1113-9
Chicago2323.50055-5W-111-1312-10
Cleveland2124.46745-5W-210-811-16
Detroit1830.375115-5L-112-156-15
Kansas City1632.3331310½2-8L-38-158-17

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston3118.633__6-4W-214-617-12
Los Angeles2722.5514_3-7L-515-1312-9
Texas2324.489736-4W-111-1212-12
Seattle2028.41710½3-7L-112-108-18
Oakland2031.3921283-7L-17-1813-13

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York3317.660__7-3W-417-816-9
Atlanta2326.46945-5L-114-149-12
Philadelphia2128.42911½63-7L-411-1410-14
Miami1927.413122-8L-210-129-15
Washington1832.360155-5L-19-189-14

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee3218.640__6-4W-314-618-12
St. Louis2721.5634_7-3W-114-1113-10
Pittsburgh2027.42610½64-6W-111-149-13
Chicago1929.396124-6L-37-1712-12
Cincinnati1631.34014½105-5L-19-127-19

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3315.688__7-3L-115-618-9
San Diego3018.6253_6-4L-113-1017-8
San Francisco2621.553_4-6W-213-1113-10
Arizona2426.480105-5W-113-1511-11
Colorado2226.458114-6W-115-117-15

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 10, Boston 0

Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2, 1st game

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City (Keller 1-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 6-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-2), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 4-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-0), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Texas (Gray 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 1st game

St. Louis 6, San Diego 3

Colorado 7, Miami 1

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 5

Arizona 6, Atlanta 2

Pittsburgh 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Lee 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 5-1), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 4-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-2), 1:15 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-2), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Wright 4-3) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-3), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 4-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-4), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 1-5), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

