AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay9258.613__4-6L-247-2845-30
Boston8665.570_7-3W-547-2939-36
Toronto8465.564_7-3W-243-3141-34
New York8367.55395-5L-242-3341-34
Baltimore47102.31544½372-8L-323-5124-51

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago8564.570__5-5W-149-2736-37
Cleveland7374.49711105-5W-236-3637-38
Detroit7278.48013½12½7-3W-239-3633-42
Kansas City6782.45018175-5L-136-3931-43
Minnesota6585.43320½19½3-7L-234-4031-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8861.591__7-3W-147-2841-33
Oakland8167.5477-3W-440-3441-33
Seattle8069.537845-5W-142-3338-36
Los Angeles7276.48615½11½4-6L-238-3634-40
Texas5594.36933294-6L-133-4222-52

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7670.521__4-6L-437-3639-34
Philadelphia7672.514135-5W-442-3234-40
New York7277.4832-8L-543-3329-44
Miami6386.42314½16½5-5W-139-3624-50
Washington6188.40916½18½3-7W-135-4326-45

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Milwaukee9158.611__7-3L-142-3249-26
St. Louis7969.53411½_9-1W-842-3337-36
Cincinnati7773.51314½33-7L-239-3538-38
Chicago6783.44724½133-7W-139-3628-47
Pittsburgh5693.3763523½6-4L-134-4122-52

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-San Francisco9752.651__8-2W-249-2548-27
z-Los Angeles9654.640_8-2W-252-2344-31
San Diego7673.510212-8L-344-3132-42
Colorado7079.470277-3L-145-2725-52
Arizona48101.3224931½3-7L-128-4320-58

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Boston 9, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Minnesota 2

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 8, Seattle 1

Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday's Games

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 7, Kansas City 1

Houston 7, Arizona 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 2

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City (Singer 4-10) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Alexy 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Ray 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Oakland (Manaea 10-9), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 6, Washington 0

Pittsburgh 6, Miami 3

St. Louis 3, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings

San Francisco 2, Atlanta 0

Sunday's Games

Washington 3, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Houston 7, Arizona 6

St. Louis 8, San Diego 7

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh (Peters 1-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 7-9) at Miami (Luzardo 5-8), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

