All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|92
|58
|.613
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|47-28
|45-30
|Boston
|86
|65
|.570
|6½
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|47-29
|39-36
|Toronto
|84
|65
|.564
|7½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|43-31
|41-34
|New York
|83
|67
|.553
|9
|1½
|5-5
|L-2
|42-33
|41-34
|Baltimore
|47
|102
|.315
|44½
|37
|2-8
|L-3
|23-51
|24-51
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|85
|64
|.570
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|49-27
|36-37
|Cleveland
|73
|74
|.497
|11
|10
|5-5
|W-2
|36-36
|37-38
|Detroit
|72
|78
|.480
|13½
|12½
|7-3
|W-2
|39-36
|33-42
|Kansas City
|67
|82
|.450
|18
|17
|5-5
|L-1
|36-39
|31-43
|Minnesota
|65
|85
|.433
|20½
|19½
|3-7
|L-2
|34-40
|31-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|88
|61
|.591
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|47-28
|41-33
|Oakland
|81
|67
|.547
|6½
|2½
|7-3
|W-4
|40-34
|41-33
|Seattle
|80
|69
|.537
|8
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|42-33
|38-36
|Los Angeles
|72
|76
|.486
|15½
|11½
|4-6
|L-2
|38-36
|34-40
|Texas
|55
|94
|.369
|33
|29
|4-6
|L-1
|33-42
|22-52
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|76
|70
|.521
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|37-36
|39-34
|Philadelphia
|76
|72
|.514
|1
|3
|5-5
|W-4
|42-32
|34-40
|New York
|72
|77
|.483
|5½
|7½
|2-8
|L-5
|43-33
|29-44
|Miami
|63
|86
|.423
|14½
|16½
|5-5
|W-1
|39-36
|24-50
|Washington
|61
|88
|.409
|16½
|18½
|3-7
|W-1
|35-43
|26-45
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Milwaukee
|91
|58
|.611
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|42-32
|49-26
|St. Louis
|79
|69
|.534
|11½
|_
|9-1
|W-8
|42-33
|37-36
|Cincinnati
|77
|73
|.513
|14½
|3
|3-7
|L-2
|39-35
|38-38
|Chicago
|67
|83
|.447
|24½
|13
|3-7
|W-1
|39-36
|28-47
|Pittsburgh
|56
|93
|.376
|35
|23½
|6-4
|L-1
|34-41
|22-52
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-San Francisco
|97
|52
|.651
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|49-25
|48-27
|z-Los Angeles
|96
|54
|.640
|1½
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|52-23
|44-31
|San Diego
|76
|73
|.510
|21
|3½
|2-8
|L-3
|44-31
|32-42
|Colorado
|70
|79
|.470
|27
|9½
|7-3
|L-1
|45-27
|25-52
|Arizona
|48
|101
|.322
|49
|31½
|3-7
|L-1
|28-43
|20-58
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Boston 9, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 6, Minnesota 2
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 8, Seattle 1
Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday's Games
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 8, Baltimore 6
Toronto 5, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 7, Kansas City 1
Houston 7, Arizona 6
Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 2
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kansas City (Singer 4-10) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Alexy 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (Ray 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Oakland (Manaea 10-9), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 6, Washington 0
Pittsburgh 6, Miami 3
St. Louis 3, San Diego 2
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings
San Francisco 2, Atlanta 0
Sunday's Games
Washington 3, Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5
Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
Houston 7, Arizona 6
St. Louis 8, San Diego 7
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh (Peters 1-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 7-9) at Miami (Luzardo 5-8), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.