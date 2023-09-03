All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore8451.622__7-3W-142-2642-25
Tampa Bay8254.603+6½7-3L-245-2337-31
Toronto7462.54410½4-6L-135-3039-32
Boston7066.51514½4-6W-136-3334-33
New York6769.49317½6-4W-236-3331-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota7165.522__6-4W-240-2931-36
Cleveland6670.48556-4W-435-3331-37
Detroit6274.456913½4-6W-329-4033-34
Chicago5383.3901822½4-6L-228-3925-44
Kansas City4295.30729½342-8L-124-4418-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Seattle7758.570__7-3W-139-2938-29
Houston7760.5621+15-5L-235-3342-27
Texas7560.5562_3-7L-342-2633-34
Los Angeles6472.47113½11½3-7L-232-3332-39
Oakland4195.30136½34½5-5W-222-4519-50

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta9045.667__9-1W-644-2246-23
Philadelphia7461.54816+4½6-4L-341-2633-35
Miami6967.50721½15-5W-338-3131-36
New York6274.45628½83-7L-134-3328-41
Washington6275.453294-6L-429-3933-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee7659.563__8-2W-240-2736-32
Chicago7264.529+26-4L-237-3135-33
Cincinnati7167.514_4-6W-233-3538-32
Pittsburgh6373.46313½76-4W-532-3631-37
St. Louis5878.42618½123-7L-230-4028-38

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8352.615__6-4L-346-2437-28
Arizona7066.51513½_5-5L-136-3334-33
San Francisco7066.51513½_5-5L-238-3132-35
San Diego6473.467204-6W-237-3427-39
Colorado5085.3703319½2-8W-129-3721-48

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings

Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 9, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 4

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Minnesota 9, Texas 7, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Arizona 3

Colorado 8, Toronto 7

Sunday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-6) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (France 10-5) at Texas (Heaney 9-6), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-10) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 10-8) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 9-7) at Cleveland (Giolito 7-11), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Miami 11, Washington 5

Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 6

Milwaukee 7, Philadelphia 5

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Baltimore 7, Arizona 3

San Diego 6, San Francisco 1

Colorado 8, Toronto 7

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Francisco (Webb 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 15-3), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-5) at Arizona (Kelly 10-6), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 14-5) at San Diego (Hill 7-13), 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

