AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|84
|51
|.622
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|42-26
|42-25
|Tampa Bay
|82
|54
|.603
|2½
|+6½
|7-3
|L-2
|45-23
|37-31
|Toronto
|74
|62
|.544
|10½
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|35-30
|39-32
|Boston
|70
|66
|.515
|14½
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|36-33
|34-33
|New York
|67
|69
|.493
|17½
|8½
|6-4
|W-2
|36-33
|31-36
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|71
|65
|.522
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|40-29
|31-36
|Cleveland
|66
|70
|.485
|5
|9½
|6-4
|W-4
|35-33
|31-37
|Detroit
|62
|74
|.456
|9
|13½
|4-6
|W-3
|29-40
|33-34
|Chicago
|53
|83
|.390
|18
|22½
|4-6
|L-2
|28-39
|25-44
|Kansas City
|42
|95
|.307
|29½
|34
|2-8
|L-1
|24-44
|18-51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Seattle
|77
|58
|.570
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|39-29
|38-29
|Houston
|77
|60
|.562
|1
|+1
|5-5
|L-2
|35-33
|42-27
|Texas
|75
|60
|.556
|2
|_
|3-7
|L-3
|42-26
|33-34
|Los Angeles
|64
|72
|.471
|13½
|11½
|3-7
|L-2
|32-33
|32-39
|Oakland
|41
|95
|.301
|36½
|34½
|5-5
|W-2
|22-45
|19-50
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|90
|45
|.667
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-6
|44-22
|46-23
|Philadelphia
|74
|61
|.548
|16
|+4½
|6-4
|L-3
|41-26
|33-35
|Miami
|69
|67
|.507
|21½
|1
|5-5
|W-3
|38-31
|31-36
|New York
|62
|74
|.456
|28½
|8
|3-7
|L-1
|34-33
|28-41
|Washington
|62
|75
|.453
|29
|8½
|4-6
|L-4
|29-39
|33-36
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|76
|59
|.563
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|40-27
|36-32
|Chicago
|72
|64
|.529
|4½
|+2
|6-4
|L-2
|37-31
|35-33
|Cincinnati
|71
|67
|.514
|6½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|33-35
|38-32
|Pittsburgh
|63
|73
|.463
|13½
|7
|6-4
|W-5
|32-36
|31-37
|St. Louis
|58
|78
|.426
|18½
|12
|3-7
|L-2
|30-40
|28-38
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|83
|52
|.615
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|46-24
|37-28
|Arizona
|70
|66
|.515
|13½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|36-33
|34-33
|San Francisco
|70
|66
|.515
|13½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|38-31
|32-35
|San Diego
|64
|73
|.467
|20
|6½
|4-6
|W-2
|37-34
|27-39
|Colorado
|50
|85
|.370
|33
|19½
|2-8
|W-1
|29-37
|21-48
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1
Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings
Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Boston 9, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 4
Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Minnesota 9, Texas 7, 10 innings
Baltimore 7, Arizona 3
Colorado 8, Toronto 7
Sunday's Games
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-6) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (France 10-5) at Texas (Heaney 9-6), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 9-10) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Bello 10-8) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 2-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 9-7) at Cleveland (Giolito 7-11), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Miami 11, Washington 5
Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 6
Milwaukee 7, Philadelphia 5
Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Baltimore 7, Arizona 3
San Diego 6, San Francisco 1
Colorado 8, Toronto 7
Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings
Sunday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Francisco (Webb 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 15-3), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 3-5) at Arizona (Kelly 10-6), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 2-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 14-5) at San Diego (Hill 7-13), 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
