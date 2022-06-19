All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4916.754__9-1W-929-720-9
Toronto3728.56912_4-6L-320-1417-14
Tampa Bay3629.55413_4-6W-121-1315-16
Boston3531.53014½½6-4L-116-1619-15
Baltimore2938.4332175-5L-116-1613-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3829.567__6-4W-120-1418-15
Cleveland3328.5412_8-2L-116-1017-18
Chicago3132.492535-5W-113-1718-15
Detroit2540.38512103-7W-117-228-18
Kansas City2341.35913½11½6-4W-312-2111-20

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston4025.615__5-5L-117-1123-14
Texas3134.477945-5L-114-1817-16
Los Angeles3236.4715-5W-217-1815-18
Seattle2938.4331273-7L-215-1714-21
Oakland2245.32819142-8L-27-2515-20

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4423.657__6-4W-323-921-14
Atlanta3729.561_8-2L-220-1417-15
Philadelphia3631.53788-2W-519-1717-14
Miami2835.444145-5L-315-1413-21
Washington2346.3332215½2-8L-811-2612-20

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis3829.567__6-4W-121-1317-16
Milwaukee3730.5521½4-6W-215-1222-18
Pittsburgh2539.39111½111-9L-213-1912-20
Chicago2540.3851211½2-8W-213-2412-16
Cincinnati2342.3541413½3-7L-312-1911-23

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles4024.625__5-5W-120-1120-13
San Diego4126.612½_6-4L-217-1324-13
San Francisco3727.5783_8-2W-219-1418-13
Arizona3136.46310½5-5L-116-1915-17
Colorado2937.4391285-5W-218-1911-18

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

Kansas City 2, Oakland 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Houston 0

Detroit 14, Texas 7

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 2, 10 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 11, Boston 2

Minnesota 11, Arizona 1

L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 0, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit (Faedo 1-3) at Boston (Winckowski 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-5), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 2

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 3

San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 5

Philadelphia 2, Washington 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 11, Boston 2

Colorado 5, San Diego 4

Minnesota 11, Arizona 1

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami (Rogers 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Kilian 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 6-2) at Atlanta (Fried 7-2), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-3) at San Diego (Darvish 6-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

