AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5822.725__6-4L-134-924-13
Boston4435.55713½+16-4W-120-1624-19
Toronto4436.550144-6L-325-1819-18
Tampa Bay4336.54414½_6-4W-325-1718-19
Baltimore3644.450225-5W-118-1718-27

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4537.549__6-4L-125-1820-19
Cleveland4036.52624-6W-120-1720-19
Chicago3839.49445-5W-316-2122-18
Detroit3047.39012½124-6L-119-2411-23
Kansas City2948.37713½134-6W-114-2515-23

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston5127.654__8-2W-624-1127-16
Seattle3942.48113½57-3W-220-2019-22
Texas3740.48113½55-5L-117-2020-20
Los Angeles3744.45715½74-6L-321-2316-21
Oakland2655.32126½183-7L-28-2818-27

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4930.620__4-6W-126-1323-17
Atlanta4634.575+2½6-4L-124-1722-17
Philadelphia4238.5256-4W-122-2020-18
Miami3740.4811156-4W-419-1618-24
Washington2952.35821154-6L-414-3015-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee4635.568__7-3W-119-1527-20
St. Louis4437.5432_4-6L-124-1620-21
Chicago3247.40513116-4L-117-2715-20
Pittsburgh3247.40513113-7L-119-2213-25
Cincinnati2751.34617½15½4-6W-113-2514-26

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles4929.628__6-4L-123-1326-16
San Diego4734.580+33-7W-121-1626-18
San Francisco4037.51922-8L-421-2019-17
Arizona3544.44314½83-7L-219-2216-22
Colorado3544.44314½85-5W-223-2112-23

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Kansas City 7, Detroit 4

Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4

Monday's Games

Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 9-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Baltimore (Voth 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 2-4) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 3-4) at Oakland (Martinez 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 0

Miami 7, Washington 4, 10 innings

Colorado 6, Arizona 5

Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 0

Monday's Games

Miami at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 9-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-1) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 2-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

