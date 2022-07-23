All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|65
|30
|.684
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|37-12
|28-18
|Tampa Bay
|52
|41
|.559
|12
|+1½
|7-3
|W-2
|31-18
|21-23
|Toronto
|51
|43
|.543
|13½
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|30-19
|21-24
|Boston
|48
|46
|.511
|16½
|3
|3-7
|L-3
|23-21
|25-25
|Baltimore
|46
|47
|.495
|18
|4½
|7-3
|L-2
|25-18
|21-29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|50
|44
|.532
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|27-22
|23-22
|Cleveland
|47
|44
|.516
|1½
|2½
|7-3
|W-4
|25-19
|22-25
|Chicago
|46
|47
|.495
|3½
|4½
|6-4
|L-1
|19-26
|27-21
|Detroit
|38
|56
|.404
|12
|13
|2-8
|L-1
|23-24
|15-32
|Kansas City
|36
|57
|.387
|13½
|14½
|5-5
|L-4
|19-28
|17-29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|62
|32
|.660
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|30-14
|32-18
|Seattle
|51
|43
|.543
|11
|_
|9-1
|L-1
|24-21
|27-22
|Texas
|42
|50
|.457
|19
|8
|3-7
|L-1
|21-26
|21-24
|Los Angeles
|39
|54
|.419
|22½
|11½
|1-9
|L-4
|22-27
|17-27
|Oakland
|34
|62
|.354
|29
|18
|5-5
|W-2
|13-32
|21-30
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|58
|36
|.617
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|28-16
|30-20
|Atlanta
|57
|38
|.600
|1½
|+7
|7-3
|W-1
|32-20
|25-18
|Philadelphia
|49
|44
|.527
|8½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|24-22
|25-22
|Miami
|44
|49
|.473
|13½
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|22-23
|22-26
|Washington
|31
|64
|.326
|27½
|19
|1-9
|L-1
|15-36
|16-28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|51
|43
|.543
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|22-19
|29-24
|St. Louis
|50
|45
|.526
|1½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|29-20
|21-25
|Pittsburgh
|39
|55
|.415
|12
|10½
|5-5
|L-1
|20-24
|19-31
|Chicago
|36
|57
|.387
|14½
|13
|2-8
|W-2
|18-32
|18-25
|Cincinnati
|35
|57
|.380
|15
|13½
|7-3
|W-1
|19-28
|16-29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|62
|30
|.674
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-6
|32-13
|30-17
|San Diego
|53
|42
|.558
|10½
|+3
|4-6
|W-1
|25-21
|28-21
|San Francisco
|48
|45
|.516
|14½
|1
|6-4
|L-2
|26-22
|22-23
|Colorado
|43
|51
|.457
|20
|6½
|6-4
|L-2
|28-23
|15-28
|Arizona
|41
|52
|.441
|21½
|8
|4-6
|W-2
|23-26
|18-26
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Texas 8, Miami 0
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game
Detroit 7, Oakland 2, 1st game
Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 5, 2nd game
Oakland 5, Detroit 0, 2nd game
Friday's Games
Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6
Toronto 28, Boston 5
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3
Oakland 5, Texas 4
Houston 5, Seattle 2
Saturday's Games
Cleveland (McKenzie 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston (Verlander 12-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-3), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 10-4) at Boston (Crawford 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Detroit (Pineda 2-5), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 6-8), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Patiño 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at Atlanta (Wright 11-4), 7:20 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 4-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Texas 8, Miami 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 6
Friday's Games
Miami 8, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 5
San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 1
Chicago Cubs 15, Philadelphia 2
Arizona 10, Washington 1
Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5, 13 innings
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 1
Saturday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-6), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 1-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-6), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at Atlanta (Wright 11-4), 7:20 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 0-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-9), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.