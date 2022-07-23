All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6530.684__4-6W-137-1228-18
Tampa Bay5241.55912+1½7-3W-231-1821-23
Toronto5143.54313½_6-4W-430-1921-24
Boston4846.51116½33-7L-323-2125-25
Baltimore4647.495187-3L-225-1821-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5044.532__3-7L-127-2223-22
Cleveland4744.5167-3W-425-1922-25
Chicago4647.4956-4L-119-2627-21
Detroit3856.40412132-8L-123-2415-32
Kansas City3657.38713½14½5-5L-419-2817-29

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston6232.660__7-3W-330-1432-18
Seattle5143.54311_9-1L-124-2127-22
Texas4250.4571983-7L-121-2621-24
Los Angeles3954.41922½11½1-9L-422-2717-27
Oakland3462.35429185-5W-213-3221-30

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5836.617__6-4L-228-1630-20
Atlanta5738.600+77-3W-132-2025-18
Philadelphia4944.527_5-5L-124-2225-22
Miami4449.47313½54-6W-122-2322-26
Washington3164.32627½191-9L-115-3616-28

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5143.543__4-6W-122-1929-24
St. Louis5045.526_5-5L-129-2021-25
Pittsburgh3955.4151210½5-5L-120-2419-31
Chicago3657.38714½132-8W-218-3218-25
Cincinnati3557.3801513½7-3W-119-2816-29

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6230.674__9-1W-632-1330-17
San Diego5342.55810½+34-6W-125-2128-21
San Francisco4845.51614½16-4L-226-2222-23
Colorado4351.457206-4L-228-2315-28
Arizona4152.44121½84-6W-223-2618-26

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game

Detroit 7, Oakland 2, 1st game

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 5, 2nd game

Oakland 5, Detroit 0, 2nd game

Friday's Games

Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6

Toronto 28, Boston 5

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 5, Texas 4

Houston 5, Seattle 2

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Verlander 12-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-3), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 10-4) at Boston (Crawford 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Detroit (Pineda 2-5), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at Atlanta (Wright 11-4), 7:20 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 4-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 6

Friday's Games

Miami 8, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 5

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago Cubs 15, Philadelphia 2

Arizona 10, Washington 1

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5, 13 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 1

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-6), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 1-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-6), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at Atlanta (Wright 11-4), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-9), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

