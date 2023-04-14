All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay131.929__9-1L-110-03-1
Toronto95.6434+18-2W-13-16-4
Baltimore86.5715_6-4W-24-34-3
New York86.5715_5-5L-24-44-2
Boston68.429724-6W-13-43-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota104.714__6-4W-44-26-2
Cleveland86.5712_5-5W-12-46-2
Chicago59.357533-7L-31-34-6
Detroit49.3084-6W-21-33-6
Kansas City410.286643-7L-11-73-3

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas85.615__5-5W-16-32-2
Los Angeles76.5381½5-5L-13-34-3
Houston68.42924-6L-13-53-3
Seattle58.38534-6W-12-53-3
Oakland310.23152-8L-12-41-6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta104.714__7-3W-44-36-1
New York76.538_5-5W-14-23-4
Miami77.5003½6-4W-34-43-3
Philadelphia59.35755-5W-13-32-6
Washington410.28663-7L-31-63-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee94.692__7-3W-15-14-3
Pittsburgh86.5716-4L-13-35-3
Chicago65.5452_5-5L-15-41-1
St. Louis68.4294-6W-13-53-3
Cincinnati58.385423-7L-14-31-5

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona86.571__6-4L-15-23-4
Los Angeles76.538½_5-5W-14-23-4
San Diego77.5001½5-5L-23-44-3
Colorado58.38523-7L-23-42-4
San Francisco58.38524-6L-22-43-4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 3

Baltimore 8, Oakland 7

Minnesota 11, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 3, Toronto 1

Friday's Games

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Cleveland 4, Washington 3

Boston 5, L.A. Angels 3

Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 innings

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3

Texas 6, Houston 2

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota (Mahle 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 1-0), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Oakland (Fujinami 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Brown 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Miami 5, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 3

Cleveland 4, Washington 3

Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 innings

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0) at San Diego (Lugo 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Oakland (Fujinami 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-0) at Miami (Garrett 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Strahm 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

