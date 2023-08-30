All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore8350.624__7-3L-142-2641-24
Tampa Bay8252.612+6½8-2W-445-2337-29
Toronto7361.54510½5-5W-135-3038-31
Boston6965.51514½3-7L-436-3333-32
New York6568.48918105-5W-336-3329-35

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota6965.515__5-5L-240-2929-36
Cleveland6470.478511½5-5W-233-3331-37
Detroit5974.444163-7L-528-4031-34
Chicago5381.3961622½4-6W-128-3725-44
Kansas City4193.3062834½1-9L-523-4218-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Seattle7657.571__8-2W-139-2937-28
Houston7758.570_+17-3W-535-3142-27
Texas7558.5641_3-7L-142-2433-34
Los Angeles6470.47812½11½3-7W-132-3332-37
Oakland3995.29137½36½5-5L-120-4519-50

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta8645.656__7-3W-244-2242-23
Philadelphia7459.55613+57-3L-141-2633-33
Miami6667.4962132-8L-238-3128-36
Washington6272.46325½6-4L-129-3633-36
New York6173.45526½3-7W-133-3228-41

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee7459.556__8-2L-238-2736-32
Chicago7162.5343+27-3W-237-3134-31
Cincinnati6966.511615-5W-131-3438-32
Pittsburgh6073.4511495-5W-232-3628-37
St. Louis5876.43316½11½4-6W-230-3828-38

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8249.626__8-2W-345-2137-28
Arizona6964.51914_7-3L-235-3234-32
San Francisco6964.51914_5-5L-138-3131-33
San Diego6272.46321½3-7L-235-3327-39
Colorado4983.37133½19½2-8L-228-3521-48

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 12, L.A. Angels 7

Texas 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Tampa Bay 11, Miami 2

Washington 5, Toronto 4

Houston 6, Boston 2

Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

Pittsburgh 6, Kansas City 3

Oakland 3, Seattle 1

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8

Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Toronto 7, Washington 0

Seattle 5, Oakland 4

Houston 7, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-8) at Detroit (Manning 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 12, L.A. Angels 7

Texas 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Tampa Bay 11, Miami 2

Washington 5, Toronto 4

Chicago Cubs 1, Milwaukee 0

St. Louis 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 6, Kansas City 3

Atlanta 3, Colorado 1

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 1

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 5, San Diego 4

Toronto 7, Washington 0

Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 1

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami (Garrett 7-5) at Washington (Adon 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Avila 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 15-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-9), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

