All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|83
|50
|.624
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|42-26
|41-24
|Tampa Bay
|82
|52
|.612
|1½
|+6½
|8-2
|W-4
|45-23
|37-29
|Toronto
|73
|61
|.545
|10½
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|35-30
|38-31
|Boston
|69
|65
|.515
|14½
|6½
|3-7
|L-4
|36-33
|33-32
|New York
|65
|68
|.489
|18
|10
|5-5
|W-3
|36-33
|29-35
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|69
|65
|.515
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|40-29
|29-36
|Cleveland
|64
|70
|.478
|5
|11½
|5-5
|W-2
|33-33
|31-37
|Detroit
|59
|74
|.444
|9½
|16
|3-7
|L-5
|28-40
|31-34
|Chicago
|53
|81
|.396
|16
|22½
|4-6
|W-1
|28-37
|25-44
|Kansas City
|41
|93
|.306
|28
|34½
|1-9
|L-5
|23-42
|18-51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Seattle
|76
|57
|.571
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|39-29
|37-28
|Houston
|77
|58
|.570
|_
|+1
|7-3
|W-5
|35-31
|42-27
|Texas
|75
|58
|.564
|1
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|42-24
|33-34
|Los Angeles
|64
|70
|.478
|12½
|11½
|3-7
|W-1
|32-33
|32-37
|Oakland
|39
|95
|.291
|37½
|36½
|5-5
|L-1
|20-45
|19-50
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|86
|45
|.656
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|44-22
|42-23
|Philadelphia
|74
|59
|.556
|13
|+5
|7-3
|L-1
|41-26
|33-33
|Miami
|66
|67
|.496
|21
|3
|2-8
|L-2
|38-31
|28-36
|Washington
|62
|72
|.463
|25½
|7½
|6-4
|L-1
|29-36
|33-36
|New York
|61
|73
|.455
|26½
|8½
|3-7
|W-1
|33-32
|28-41
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|74
|59
|.556
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-2
|38-27
|36-32
|Chicago
|71
|62
|.534
|3
|+2
|7-3
|W-2
|37-31
|34-31
|Cincinnati
|69
|66
|.511
|6
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|31-34
|38-32
|Pittsburgh
|60
|73
|.451
|14
|9
|5-5
|W-2
|32-36
|28-37
|St. Louis
|58
|76
|.433
|16½
|11½
|4-6
|W-2
|30-38
|28-38
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|82
|49
|.626
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|45-21
|37-28
|Arizona
|69
|64
|.519
|14
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|35-32
|34-32
|San Francisco
|69
|64
|.519
|14
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|38-31
|31-33
|San Diego
|62
|72
|.463
|21½
|7½
|3-7
|L-2
|35-33
|27-39
|Colorado
|49
|83
|.371
|33½
|19½
|2-8
|L-2
|28-35
|21-48
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 12, L.A. Angels 7
Texas 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Tampa Bay 11, Miami 2
Washington 5, Toronto 4
Houston 6, Boston 2
Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
Pittsburgh 6, Kansas City 3
Oakland 3, Seattle 1
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8
Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore 5
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Toronto 7, Washington 0
Seattle 5, Oakland 4
Houston 7, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-8) at Detroit (Manning 5-4), 1:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 12, L.A. Angels 7
Texas 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Tampa Bay 11, Miami 2
Washington 5, Toronto 4
Chicago Cubs 1, Milwaukee 0
St. Louis 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 6, Kansas City 3
Atlanta 3, Colorado 1
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 1
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 5, San Diego 4
Toronto 7, Washington 0
Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 1
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Miami (Garrett 7-5) at Washington (Adon 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Avila 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 15-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-9), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
