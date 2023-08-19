All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore7547.615__5-5W-136-2339-24
Tampa Bay7450.5972+66-4W-240-2234-28
Toronto6756.545½4-6L-232-2735-29
Boston6458.5251136-4W-135-2829-30
New York6062.4921572-8L-635-2925-33

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota6459.520__5-5W-135-2529-34
Cleveland5964.48055-5W-132-2927-35
Detroit5567.451126-4L-126-3329-34
Chicago4874.39315½194-6L-225-3323-41
Kansas City4084.32324½284-6W-123-4017-44

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas7250.590__6-4L-242-2230-28
Houston7053.569+2½6-4L-133-2737-26
Seattle6755.5495_7-3W-434-2833-27
Los Angeles6063.48812½4-6L-131-2929-34
Oakland3488.27938332-8L-118-4216-46

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7942.653__8-2W-441-2038-22
Philadelphia6656.54113½+2½5-5L-134-2432-32
Miami6459.52016_6-4W-137-2727-32
New York5766.4632376-4W-331-2826-38
Washington5667.4552487-3W-328-3528-32

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee6657.537__6-4W-133-2733-30
Cincinnati6459.5202_5-5W-231-3233-27
Chicago6259.512315-5L-133-3029-29
Pittsburgh5468.44311½3-7L-229-3225-36
St. Louis5469.43912105-5L-327-3627-33

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles7447.612__9-1L-141-2133-26
San Francisco6458.52510½3-7L-235-2829-30
Arizona6261.5041325-5L-130-3132-30
San Diego5964.4801654-6W-133-3026-34
Colorado4775.38527½16½3-7W-127-3220-43

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Detroit 4, Cleveland 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 1, Toronto 0

Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game

Seattle 2, Houston 0

Colorado 14, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 9, Texas 8

Baltimore 9, Oakland 4

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Angels 6, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Seattle (Hancock 0-0) at Houston (Brown 9-8), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-7), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 8-6) at Cleveland (Allen 6-5), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 2-3) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 3-13) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-4) at Texas (Scherzer 12-4), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6) at Colorado (Flexen 1-5), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 7-6) at Oakland (Sears 2-9), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati 1, Toronto 0

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 0

Colorado 14, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 1

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 9, Texas 8

San Diego 4, Arizona 0

Miami 11, L.A. Dodgers 3

Saturday's Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at San Diego, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

San Francisco (TBD) at Atlanta (Fried 4-1), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 2-3) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6) at St. Louis (Hudson 4-0), 2:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 3-13) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-4) at Texas (Scherzer 12-4), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6) at Colorado (Flexen 1-5), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Washington (Williams 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

