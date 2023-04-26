All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|20
|4
|.833
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|14-1
|6-3
|Baltimore
|15
|8
|.652
|4½
|+2½
|8-2
|L-1
|8-4
|7-4
|Toronto
|15
|9
|.625
|5
|+2
|6-4
|W-3
|6-2
|9-7
|New York
|13
|11
|.542
|7
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|9-7
|4-4
|Boston
|13
|12
|.520
|7½
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|7-6
|6-6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|14
|10
|.583
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-3
|7-4
|7-6
|Cleveland
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|2
|3-7
|L-2
|3-8
|8-5
|Detroit
|9
|13
|.409
|4
|3
|6-4
|W-2
|4-4
|5-9
|Chicago
|7
|17
|.292
|7
|6
|2-8
|L-6
|3-6
|4-11
|Kansas City
|6
|18
|.250
|8
|7
|2-8
|W-1
|1-12
|5-6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|14
|9
|.609
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|8-4
|6-5
|Houston
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|6-7
|7-4
|Los Angeles
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|6-5
|6-7
|Seattle
|11
|12
|.478
|3
|1½
|6-4
|W-1
|7-9
|4-3
|Oakland
|5
|19
|.208
|9½
|8
|2-8
|L-1
|2-10
|3-9
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|6-6
|10-2
|New York
|14
|10
|.583
|2
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|4-3
|10-7
|Miami
|12
|12
|.500
|4
|2
|5-5
|L-3
|7-6
|5-6
|Philadelphia
|11
|13
|.458
|5
|3
|6-4
|L-1
|6-5
|5-8
|Washington
|8
|14
|.364
|7
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|2-9
|6-5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|7-4
|9-4
|Milwaukee
|15
|9
|.625
|1
|+1
|5-5
|L-3
|6-5
|9-4
|Chicago
|13
|9
|.591
|2
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|7-7
|6-2
|Cincinnati
|9
|15
|.375
|7
|5
|3-7
|W-2
|8-6
|1-9
|St. Louis
|9
|15
|.375
|7
|5
|3-7
|L-2
|5-8
|4-7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|13
|11
|.542
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|6-6
|7-5
|Arizona
|13
|12
|.520
|½
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|7-6
|6-6
|San Diego
|12
|13
|.480
|1½
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|5-8
|7-5
|San Francisco
|10
|13
|.435
|2½
|3½
|5-5
|W-4
|6-6
|4-7
|Colorado
|8
|17
|.320
|5½
|6½
|3-7
|W-2
|3-7
|5-10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Colorado 5, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 7, Texas 6
Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3
Boston 8, Baltimore 6
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0
Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3
Kansas City 5, Arizona 4
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3
Wednesday's Games
Texas at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle (Kirby 2-1) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-0), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 4-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-1), 8:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kansas City at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Colorado 5, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 7, Texas 6
Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh 7
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 7, Miami 4
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0
San Francisco 5, St. Louis 4
Kansas City 5, Arizona 4
Wednesday's Games
Texas at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Miami (Garrett 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-1), 12:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-0), 12:35 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 2-1) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-4), 3:45 p.m.
Washington (Williams 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
