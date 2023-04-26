All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay204.833__7-3L-114-16-3
Baltimore158.652+2½8-2L-18-47-4
Toronto159.6255+26-4W-36-29-7
New York1311.5427_5-5L-39-74-4
Boston1312.520½6-4W-17-66-6

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1410.583__4-6W-37-47-6
Cleveland1113.458323-7L-23-88-5
Detroit913.409436-4W-24-45-9
Chicago717.292762-8L-63-64-11
Kansas City618.250872-8W-11-125-6

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas149.609__6-4L-28-46-5
Houston1311.542_7-3W-16-77-4
Los Angeles1212.50015-5W-16-56-7
Seattle1112.47836-4W-17-94-3
Oakland519.20882-8L-12-103-9

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta168.667__6-4W-26-610-2
New York1410.5832_6-4L-34-310-7
Miami1212.500425-5L-37-65-6
Philadelphia1113.458536-4L-16-55-8
Washington814.364754-6W-12-96-5

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Pittsburgh168.667__8-2L-17-49-4
Milwaukee159.6251+15-5L-36-59-4
Chicago139.5912_6-4W-17-76-2
Cincinnati915.375753-7W-28-61-9
St. Louis915.375753-7L-25-84-7

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles1311.542__6-4W-36-67-5
Arizona1312.520½5-5L-17-66-6
San Diego1213.4805-5L-15-87-5
San Francisco1013.4355-5W-46-64-7
Colorado817.3203-7W-23-75-10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Kirby 2-1) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-0), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 4-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh 7

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 7, Miami 4

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami (Garrett 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-1), 12:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-0), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-4), 3:45 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

