AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|85
|51
|.625
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|42-26
|43-25
|Tampa Bay
|83
|55
|.601
|3
|+6½
|6-4
|L-1
|45-24
|38-31
|Toronto
|76
|62
|.551
|10
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|35-30
|41-32
|Boston
|72
|66
|.522
|14
|4½
|4-6
|W-3
|36-33
|36-33
|New York
|68
|69
|.496
|17½
|8
|7-3
|W-3
|36-33
|32-36
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|71
|66
|.518
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|40-29
|31-37
|Cleveland
|66
|71
|.482
|5
|10
|6-4
|L-1
|35-34
|31-37
|Detroit
|63
|74
|.460
|8
|13
|5-5
|W-4
|29-40
|34-34
|Chicago
|53
|85
|.384
|18½
|23½
|3-7
|L-4
|28-40
|25-45
|Kansas City
|43
|96
|.309
|29
|34
|2-8
|W-1
|25-45
|18-51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Seattle
|77
|60
|.562
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|39-29
|38-31
|Houston
|78
|61
|.561
|_
|+1
|6-4
|W-1
|35-34
|43-27
|Texas
|76
|61
|.555
|1
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|43-27
|33-34
|Los Angeles
|64
|73
|.467
|13
|12
|3-7
|L-3
|32-33
|32-40
|Oakland
|42
|96
|.304
|35½
|34½
|5-5
|L-1
|23-46
|19-50
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|90
|46
|.662
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|44-22
|46-24
|Philadelphia
|75
|61
|.551
|15
|+5
|6-4
|W-1
|41-26
|34-35
|Miami
|70
|67
|.511
|20½
|½
|5-5
|W-4
|38-31
|32-36
|New York
|63
|74
|.460
|27½
|7½
|4-6
|W-1
|35-33
|28-41
|Washington
|62
|76
|.449
|29
|9
|3-7
|L-5
|29-40
|33-36
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|76
|60
|.559
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|40-28
|36-32
|Chicago
|74
|64
|.536
|3
|+3
|7-3
|W-2
|38-31
|36-33
|Cincinnati
|72
|68
|.514
|6
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|34-36
|38-32
|Pittsburgh
|63
|74
|.460
|13½
|7½
|6-4
|L-1
|32-36
|31-38
|St. Louis
|59
|78
|.431
|17½
|11½
|4-6
|W-1
|31-40
|28-38
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|84
|52
|.618
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|47-24
|37-28
|Arizona
|71
|67
|.514
|14
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|37-34
|34-33
|San Francisco
|70
|68
|.507
|15
|1
|4-6
|L-4
|38-31
|32-37
|San Diego
|65
|73
|.471
|20
|6
|4-6
|W-3
|38-34
|27-39
|Colorado
|50
|87
|.365
|34½
|20½
|2-8
|L-2
|29-38
|21-49
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 7, Kansas City 3
Texas 6, Minnesota 5
Toronto 7, Colorado 5
Baltimore 8, Arizona 5
Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 1
Monday's Games
Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3
Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3
Toronto 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Houston 13, Texas 6
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota (Gray 7-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 10-3), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-7) at Kansas City (Singer 8-10), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 10-9) at Texas (Dunning 9-6), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 12-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 13-7) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2
Miami 6, Washington 4
N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4
Toronto 7, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1
San Diego 4, San Francisco 0
Baltimore 8, Arizona 5
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 0
Arizona 4, Colorado 2
Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4) at Miami (Luzardo 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5) at Washington (Corbin 9-12), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-7), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-14) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-7), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Lorenzen 8-8) at San Diego (Avila 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
