AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore8551.625__7-3W-242-2643-25
Tampa Bay8355.6013+6½6-4L-145-2438-31
Toronto7662.55110½6-4W-235-3041-32
Boston7266.522144-6W-336-3336-33
New York6869.49617½87-3W-336-3332-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota7166.518__6-4L-140-2931-37
Cleveland6671.4825106-4L-135-3431-37
Detroit6374.4608135-5W-429-4034-34
Chicago5385.38418½23½3-7L-428-4025-45
Kansas City4396.30929342-8W-125-4518-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Seattle7760.562__6-4L-239-2938-31
Houston7861.561_+16-4W-135-3443-27
Texas7661.5551_4-6L-143-2733-34
Los Angeles6473.46713123-7L-332-3332-40
Oakland4296.30435½34½5-5L-123-4619-50

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta9046.662__8-2L-144-2246-24
Philadelphia7561.55115+56-4W-141-2634-35
Miami7067.51120½½5-5W-438-3132-36
New York6374.46027½4-6W-135-3328-41
Washington6276.4492993-7L-529-4033-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee7660.559__7-3L-140-2836-32
Chicago7464.5363+37-3W-238-3136-33
Cincinnati7268.5146_5-5W-134-3638-32
Pittsburgh6374.46013½6-4L-132-3631-38
St. Louis5978.43117½11½4-6W-131-4028-38

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8452.618__6-4W-147-2437-28
Arizona7167.51414_4-6W-137-3434-33
San Francisco7068.5071514-6L-438-3132-37
San Diego6573.4712064-6W-338-3427-39
Colorado5087.36534½20½2-8L-229-3821-49

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 7, Kansas City 3

Texas 6, Minnesota 5

Toronto 7, Colorado 5

Baltimore 8, Arizona 5

Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 1

Monday's Games

Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3

Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3

Toronto 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Houston 13, Texas 6

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Gray 7-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 10-3), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-7) at Kansas City (Singer 8-10), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-9) at Texas (Dunning 9-6), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 12-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 13-7) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2

Miami 6, Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4

Toronto 7, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1

San Diego 4, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 8, Arizona 5

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 0

Arizona 4, Colorado 2

Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4) at Miami (Luzardo 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5) at Washington (Corbin 9-12), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-7), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-14) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-7), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Lorenzen 8-8) at San Diego (Avila 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

