AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York9058.608__7-3W-352-2238-36
Toronto8466.5607+1½5-5L-243-3241-34
Tampa Bay8367.55384-6W-150-2833-39
Baltimore7871.52312½45-5W-243-3235-39
Boston7276.486185-5L-137-3735-39

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland8267.550__8-2W-340-3242-35
Chicago7673.510665-5L-235-3941-34
Minnesota7377.4873-7L-443-3230-45
Kansas City6189.40721½21½5-5W-337-4124-48
Detroit5792.38325253-7L-131-4526-47

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Houston9952.656__8-2L-150-2349-29
Seattle8267.55016_4-6W-139-3243-35
Texas6584.43633175-5W-232-4233-42
Los Angeles6585.43333½17½4-6L-234-4131-44
Oakland5595.36743½27½5-5L-125-4930-46

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-New York9556.629__6-4L-150-2645-30
z-Atlanta9356.6241+11½6-4L-152-2641-30
Philadelphia8167.54712½_5-5W-145-3236-35
Miami6189.40733½214-6L-230-4531-44
Washington5297.3494229½3-7W-124-5028-47

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis8863.583__5-5W-151-2737-36
Milwaukee8070.53326-4W-242-3038-40
Chicago6585.43322½177-3W-331-4434-41
Cincinnati5991.39328½233-7L-130-4529-46
Pittsburgh5595.36732½273-7L-728-4427-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Los Angeles10346.691__7-3L-251-2052-26
San Diego8367.55320½+16-4L-140-3243-35
San Francisco7377.48730½96-4W-439-3634-41
Arizona7080.46733½124-6W-239-3931-41
Colorado6486.42739½183-7L-440-3824-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 8, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2

Oakland 2, Seattle 1

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 9, Oakland 5

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston (Hill 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morris 0-2) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 13-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 10-14) at Kansas City (Singer 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 1

San Diego 1, St. Louis 0

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Thursday's Games

San Francisco 3, Colorado 0

St. Louis 5, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-12), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-9) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-12), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-9) at Colorado (Feltner 3-8), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 13-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

