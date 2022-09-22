All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|90
|58
|.608
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|52-22
|38-36
|Toronto
|84
|66
|.560
|7
|+1½
|5-5
|L-2
|43-32
|41-34
|Tampa Bay
|83
|67
|.553
|8
|+½
|4-6
|W-1
|50-28
|33-39
|Baltimore
|78
|71
|.523
|12½
|4
|5-5
|W-2
|43-32
|35-39
|Boston
|72
|76
|.486
|18
|9½
|5-5
|L-1
|37-37
|35-39
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|82
|67
|.550
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|40-32
|42-35
|Chicago
|76
|73
|.510
|6
|6
|5-5
|L-2
|35-39
|41-34
|Minnesota
|73
|77
|.487
|9½
|9½
|3-7
|L-4
|43-32
|30-45
|Kansas City
|61
|89
|.407
|21½
|21½
|5-5
|W-3
|37-41
|24-48
|Detroit
|57
|92
|.383
|25
|25
|3-7
|L-1
|31-45
|26-47
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|99
|52
|.656
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|50-23
|49-29
|Seattle
|82
|67
|.550
|16
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|39-32
|43-35
|Texas
|65
|84
|.436
|33
|17
|5-5
|W-2
|32-42
|33-42
|Los Angeles
|65
|85
|.433
|33½
|17½
|4-6
|L-2
|34-41
|31-44
|Oakland
|55
|95
|.367
|43½
|27½
|5-5
|L-1
|25-49
|30-46
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-New York
|95
|56
|.629
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|50-26
|45-30
|z-Atlanta
|93
|56
|.624
|1
|+11½
|6-4
|L-1
|52-26
|41-30
|Philadelphia
|81
|67
|.547
|12½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|45-32
|36-35
|Miami
|61
|89
|.407
|33½
|21
|4-6
|L-2
|30-45
|31-44
|Washington
|52
|97
|.349
|42
|29½
|3-7
|W-1
|24-50
|28-47
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|88
|63
|.583
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|51-27
|37-36
|Milwaukee
|80
|70
|.533
|7½
|2
|6-4
|W-2
|42-30
|38-40
|Chicago
|65
|85
|.433
|22½
|17
|7-3
|W-3
|31-44
|34-41
|Cincinnati
|59
|91
|.393
|28½
|23
|3-7
|L-1
|30-45
|29-46
|Pittsburgh
|55
|95
|.367
|32½
|27
|3-7
|L-7
|28-44
|27-51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|103
|46
|.691
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|51-20
|52-26
|San Diego
|83
|67
|.553
|20½
|+1
|6-4
|L-1
|40-32
|43-35
|San Francisco
|73
|77
|.487
|30½
|9
|6-4
|W-4
|39-36
|34-41
|Arizona
|70
|80
|.467
|33½
|12
|4-6
|W-2
|39-39
|31-41
|Colorado
|64
|86
|.427
|39½
|18
|3-7
|L-4
|40-38
|24-48
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati 5, Boston 1
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 8, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2
Oakland 2, Seattle 1
Thursday's Games
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 9, Oakland 5
Baltimore 2, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston (Hill 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Morris 0-2) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 13-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 10-14) at Kansas City (Singer 9-4), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Washington 3, Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 5, Boston 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 6, Colorado 1
San Diego 1, St. Louis 0
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
Thursday's Games
San Francisco 3, Colorado 0
St. Louis 5, San Diego 4
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-12), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-9) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-12), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-9) at Colorado (Feltner 3-8), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 13-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
