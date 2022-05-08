All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York197.731__9-1W-111-38-4
Tampa Bay1810.6432_8-2W-69-79-3
Toronto1713.5674_4-6L-210-67-7
Baltimore1017.3704-6L-17-73-10
Boston1019.34510½2-8L-54-96-10

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1811.621__7-3W-311-47-7
Chicago1413.51937-3W-67-67-7
Cleveland1414.50027-3W-27-57-9
Kansas City915.37554-6W-16-93-6
Detroit819.29692-8L-55-93-10

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston1811.621__8-2W-79-49-7
Los Angeles1811.621__6-4L-19-69-5
Seattle1216.42941-9L-67-55-11
Texas1015.40065-5L-14-96-6
Oakland1018.35761-9L-94-96-9

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York1910.655__5-5L-19-510-5
Miami1314.481534-6W-16-77-7
Atlanta1416.4675-5W-28-86-8
Philadelphia1215.444645-5W-19-83-7
Washington1019.345974-6W-13-117-8

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee1910.655__7-3L-210-49-6
St. Louis1611.5932_6-4L-17-59-6
Pittsburgh1116.407753-7L-15-76-9
Chicago917.3462-8L-44-105-7
Cincinnati523.17913½11½2-8W-13-82-15

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles187.720__7-3W-510-28-5
San Diego1810.643_7-3L-18-510-5
Colorado1611.5933_6-3W-111-55-6
San Francisco1512.556413-7W-17-78-5
Arizona1414.5007-3L-16-88-6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 1, Oakland 0

Toronto 8, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, Toronto 2, 2nd game

Washington 7, L.A. Angels 3

Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 2

Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 1, 1st game

Cleveland 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4, 1st game

Houston 5, Detroit 0

Minnesota 4, Oakland 3

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Baltimore, 5:45 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 12:05 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Oakland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 5, 2nd game

San Francisco 13, St. Louis 7

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game

Colorado 4, Arizona 1

Miami 8, San Diego 0

Washington 7, L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game

Atlanta 9, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3) at San Diego (Gore 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 2-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

