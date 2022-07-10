All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6124.718__6-4L-134-927-15
Boston4639.54115+1½4-6W-122-2024-19
Tampa Bay4539.53615½+15-5L-225-1720-22
Toronto4541.52316½_2-8L-325-1820-23
Baltimore4244.48819½37-3W-724-1718-27

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4740.540__4-6L-325-1822-22
Cleveland4141.50023-7W-120-1721-24
Chicago4043.48255-5W-118-2522-18
Detroit3648.42987-3L-123-2413-24
Kansas City3152.3731412½5-5L-115-2616-26

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston5529.655__8-2L-127-1228-17
Seattle4442.5121219-1W-723-2021-22
Texas3943.4761544-6W-219-2020-23
Los Angeles3848.4421872-8L-321-2317-25
Oakland2957.33727164-6W-111-3018-27

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5332.624__6-4W-128-1425-18
Atlanta5135.593+4½7-3W-229-1822-17
Philadelphia4639.5417_7-3W-324-2122-18
Miami4043.4821257-3L-120-1720-26
Washington3057.34524171-9L-314-3116-26

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee4838.558__5-5L-121-1827-20
St. Louis4542.51722-8L-224-1821-24
Pittsburgh3550.41212½115-5W-120-2315-27
Chicago3451.40013½125-5L-317-2717-24
Cincinnati3154.36516½155-5W-317-2814-26

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5529.655__9-1W-629-1326-16
San Diego4937.5707+2½4-6L-123-1926-18
San Francisco4241.50612½32-8W-121-2021-21
Arizona3847.44717½84-6W-122-2516-22
Colorado3748.43518½94-6L-123-2114-27

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 0

Oakland 3, Houston 2

Baltimore 1, L.A. Angels 0

Cleveland 13, Kansas City 1

Texas 9, Minnesota 7

Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 1

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit (Pineda 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-9), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Bello 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 2-1) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Kansas City (Lynch 3-7), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0

Atlanta 4, Washington 3

Arizona 9, Colorado 2

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

San Francisco 3, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Sunday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-6) at Miami (Rogers 4-7), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-7), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-1) at Atlanta (Fried 9-2), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 3-4) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you