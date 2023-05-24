All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay3515.700__5-5L-122-513-10
Baltimore3117.6463+36-4L-115-816-9
New York3020.6005+18-2W-517-1013-10
Boston2623.5314-6L-315-1111-12
Toronto2623.5313-7W-113-913-14

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2524.510__4-6L-314-1011-14
Detroit2125.45764-6L-110-1011-15
Cleveland2127.43874-6L-110-1311-14
Chicago2030.40097-3W-112-138-17
Kansas City1535.30010½143-7W-17-188-17

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas3018.625__7-3W-116-814-10
Houston2820.5832_8-2L-114-1114-9
Los Angeles2723.540426-4W-314-1013-13
Seattle2424.500645-5W-212-1212-12
Oakland1040.20021191-9L-65-205-20

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta2919.604__4-6L-212-1217-7
New York2524.510_6-4L-112-913-15
Miami2425.49015-5L-314-1110-14
Philadelphia2226.45873-7L-213-109-16
Washington2028.41794-6L-110-1610-12

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2622.542__5-5W-114-912-13
Pittsburgh2523.52114-6L-112-1213-11
Chicago2126.44733-7W-112-119-15
St. Louis2228.44057-3W-111-1511-13
Cincinnati2028.41763-7L-113-137-15

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3119.620__6-4W-217-714-12
Arizona2920.592+48-2W-414-1015-10
San Francisco2424.5006½7-3W-315-119-13
San Diego2226.45883-7W-212-1510-11
Colorado2128.42945-5W-212-129-16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 12, Milwaukee 2

Detroit 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, Boston 1

Seattle 11, Oakland 2

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 2

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 20, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Houston 0

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 4, Boston 0

Seattle 3, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

Texas (Pérez 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-3), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-1), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 5-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-3) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-5), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 1-3) at Seattle (Miller 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4

Arizona 6, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 6

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 12, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 5, Miami 3

Tuesday's Games

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 5

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 1

San Diego 7, Washington 4

Milwaukee 6, Houston 0

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 5, Miami 4

Wednesday's Games

Texas (Pérez 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-3), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 6-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-1), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-5) at Cincinnati (Lively 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-2) at Washington (Williams 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-4), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-5) at Colorado (Kauffmann 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

