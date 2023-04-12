All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay1101.000__10-0W-118-03-0
New York74.63646-4W-14-23-2
Toronto74.63646-4W-21-06-4
Baltimore65.5455½5-5W-23-23-3
Boston56.45565-5L-22-43-2

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota74.636__6-4W-13-24-2
Cleveland75.583½_6-4L-12-35-2
Chicago57.41724-6L-11-24-5
Kansas City39.25043-7L-31-62-3
Detroit28.20042-8L-50-32-5

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas74.636__6-4W-36-21-2
Los Angeles65.5451½6-4W-12-34-2
Houston57.41724-6L-13-42-3
Seattle48.33333-7L-32-52-3
Oakland29.18251-9L-62-40-5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta84.667__6-4W-23-35-1
New York66.500215-5L-13-23-4
Miami57.417324-6W-13-42-3
Philadelphia47.3644-6L-13-21-5
Washington48.333434-6L-11-53-3

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee83.727__8-2W-15-13-2
Pittsburgh74.63616-4W-13-24-2
Chicago64.600_6-4W-25-31-1
Cincinnati46.40024-6L-23-21-4
St. Louis47.36444-6W-12-42-3

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona75.583__6-4L-14-23-3
San Diego75.583__7-3W-13-34-2
Los Angeles65.545½½5-5W-14-22-3
Colorado57.417223-7L-13-32-4
San Francisco46.400224-6L-11-33-3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2

Baltimore 5, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Texas 11, Kansas City 2

Washington 6, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Cleveland 2

Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2

Toronto 9, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0

Baltimore 12, Oakland 8

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9

Texas 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 15, Miami 3

Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 0

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Colorado 7, St. Louis 4

Arizona 3, Milwaukee 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1

Washington 6, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4

Miami 8, Philadelphia 4

L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9

St. Louis 9, Colorado 6

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Hill 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1) at Colorado (Ureña 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

