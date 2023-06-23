All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5326.671__5-5W-133-920-17
Baltimore4529.608+55-5L-222-1423-15
New York4135.53910½_3-7L-223-1918-16
Toronto4136.53211½4-6L-119-1422-22
Boston4037.519127-3W-121-1819-19

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3938.506__5-5W-323-1916-19
Cleveland3639.48025-5L-119-1817-21
Detroit3242.43285-5L-117-2015-22
Chicago3245.41673-7L-218-2014-25
Kansas City2155.27617½203-7L-110-2811-27

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas4728.627__6-4W-224-1323-15
Houston4134.54764-6W-222-1919-15
Los Angeles4136.5327½5-5L-320-1621-20
Seattle3737.50036-4W-221-1716-20
Oakland2058.25628½222-8W-19-2911-29

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta4827.640__8-2L-124-1524-12
Miami4334.55866-4L-123-1620-18
Philadelphia3936.52097-3W-120-1319-23
New York3441.453143-7L-317-1517-26
Washington2846.37819½132-8L-113-2715-19

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati4135.539__10-0W-1221-1820-17
Milwaukee3936.5205-5W-122-1817-18
Chicago3638.486458-2W-320-1716-21
Pittsburgh3540.4671-9W-118-1917-21
St. Louis3144.41310½4-6L-113-2118-23

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona4630.605__5-5W-223-1823-12
San Francisco4233.5609-1L-121-1821-15
Los Angeles4133.5544_5-5W-222-1419-19
San Diego3639.4805-5W-119-2017-19
Colorado3048.38517132-8W-117-1913-29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 6, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Oakland 1

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 5

Seattle 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 11, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Oakland 5, Toronto 4

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Seattle 13, Baltimore 1

Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle (Miller 5-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-3), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Gray 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 7-5), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-8), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-11) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (López 3-4) at Detroit (Olson 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Arizona 5, Washington 3

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings

San Diego 10, San Francisco 0

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 4

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 11, Atlanta 10

Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 7-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Shuster 4-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 0-1) at Miami (Hoeing 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-6) at San Diego (Waldron 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 10:10 a.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

